Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the 45th president of the United States, is engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News host he has been dating since 2018.

Trump popped the question on Dec. 30, 2020, but only went public with the revelation this New Year’s Eve after Guilfoyle flashed her stunning, eight-carat diamond engagement ring in a photo posted on social media, the Daily Mail reported Monday.

“Don and Kim got engaged on New Year’s Eve 2020 — which is Don’s birthday,” the outlet said, quoting “sources.” “They’ve been together for almost four years now and have been friends for 15 years.”

BREAKING: Kimberly Guilfoyle engaged to Donald Trump Jr pic.twitter.com/pvJu1eoJqU — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 3, 2022

It said the couple kept their engagement under wraps since last year while they completed their move from Democrat-controlled New York to Republican-run Florida.

“They’ve kept it private for the past year as they settled into life in Florida after moving from New York,” a source was quoted as saying. “Both are focused on their children — they have six between them — and their work.”

The couple will live in Jupiter, Florida, after selling Guilfoyle’s Manhattan apartment for $4.4 million and their $8.1 million Hamptons mansion, the Daily Mail reported.

While the public was kept in the dark about the duo’s engagement, the insider said “it’s been an open secret for the past 12 months, with everyone Kim runs into admiring her almost 8-carat diamond engagement ring.”

Speculation about their impending wedding ramped up after Guilfoyle posted an Instagram photo on Jan. 1 where she flaunted her engagement ring at a festive birthday party for Don Jr.

“Tonight was extra special celebrating @DonaldJTrumpJr’s birthday,” she wrote. “Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny and the love of my life. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you.”

The shindig was held at former President Donald Trump’s lavish Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

In February, Guilfoyle gushed that she already felt married to Don Jr.

“We’re very committed and very in love,” she said, according to the New York Post. “He is my sweetheart.

“I already feel married and committed to him, 100 percent. Being his wife would be something that, of course, would be something that I think would be fantastic. I absolutely adore the family.”

Guilfoyle was previously married to Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California. From 2000 to 2004, the former Fox News star was the assistant district attorney of San Francisco.

Trump and his former wife, Vanessa, divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage. They appear to be on good terms as they co-parent their five children, the Daily Mail reported.

Guilfoyle has praised Don Jr. as a “wonderful father” and an excellent partner with a “great sense of humor.”

The entire Trump family has been attacked relentlessly by Democratic politicians and their corporate media allies ever since the billionaire mogul launched his political career in 2015.

CNN’s own senior legal analyst Elie Honig admitted that the New York AG’s investigations into the Trump family are politically motivated. https://t.co/ROaEEjo15K — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) January 4, 2022

Fortunately, Guilfoyle said, she has a solid partnership with Don Jr. that will overcome any challenge.

“We really are a team, we support each other, we’re best friends, we have great conversations and a lot of laughs together,” she said, according to the Post. “It’s great we have such a strong relationship. It’s never wavered and I really feel blessed to be a part of it.”

It’s unclear if the couple is planning a lavish wedding, but there undoubtedly will be a lot of curiosity surrounding their nuptials.

