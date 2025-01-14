Tired of Winning? Not Enough Space to Accommodate All of Trump's $1 Million Inauguration Donors

Not since the early days of the American republic has a presidential inauguration had such cathartic potential for the masses.

Indeed, President-elect Donald Trump’s imminent return to the White House promises to call forth a celebration that combines the awe-inspired reverence for George Washington in 1789 with the collective release of wild enthusiasm that accompanied the inauguration of President Andrew Jackson in 1829.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, Trump’s inaugural committee has stopped selling tickets to million-dollar donors for next Monday’s inauguration. High demand has resulted in waitlists even for the deep-pocketed for “inaugural events.”

Committee representative Danielle Alvarez attributed the ticket shortfall to massive enthusiasm.

“There is an incredible interest and excitement for President Trump’s inauguration and the events surrounding,” Alvarez said.

Incredibly, the committee’s current fundraising achievements have it on pace to approach $200 million in total.

By contrast, President Joe Biden’s 2020 committee raised a paltry $62 million.

Of course, that kind of enthusiasm requires both an explanation and a word of caution.

On one hand, those who grew closest to Trump during the second half of 2024 deserve the president-elect’s trust. One may take their enthusiasm and allegiance as genuine.

Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X, ranks at the top of that list. Musk, of course, endorsed the current president-elect immediately after witnessing Trump’s once-in-a-century display of courage during the first assassination attempt against him on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Likewise, former Democratic presidential candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard allied with Trump for the right reasons. Both Kennedy and Gabbard, for instance, have long since proven themselves to the intensely anti-establishment right represented by conservative journalist Tucker Carlson and others.

Moreover, those who supported Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida during the 2024 presidential primaries have cause to celebrate Trump. After all, their support for DeSantis stemmed in part from the establishment’s COVID-era tyranny. And Trump’s nomination of Kennedy for secretary of Health and Human Services should bring comfort on that front. So, too, should Vice President-elect J.D. Vance bring comfort to social conservatives who supported DeSantis.

On the other hand, Trump and those closest to him must remain wary of slippery Senate RINOs. If they backed the establishment up until the moment Trump won the 2024 election, then he cannot trust them.

That goes double for deep-pocketed inauguration donors who endorsed or even enabled COVID- and Biden-era tyranny. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leaps to mind.

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” anti-Trump commentator Stephen Hayes referred to this historical moment as “peak Trump.”

“I think Donald Trump is at his absolute strongest right at this moment,” Hayes said in a clip posted to X.

🚨 ANTI-TRUMP NBC ANALYST: “Trump is at his absolute strongest right at this moment.” “His pick for speaker – no fight. Senate Republicans – loving him right now. Most nominees are on track. Corporate America – bending the knee. Legal problems – over. This is peak Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/l1QMtPiPUu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 12, 2025

Of course, that kind of popularity requires caution and discernment.

In short, some donors undoubtedly regard their inaugural contributions as a down payment on access. One trusts that Trump will spot such sycophants a mile away.

But for the rest of us, Trump’s inauguration will amount to a cathartic celebration, one perhaps not seen or felt since the end of World War II, and a moment very much worthy of Washington and the other early American luminaries.

