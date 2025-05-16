Tired of Winning? Trump Brings in Massive Manufacturer That Serves 30 Countries, 91,000 Sq. Ft. Factory Coming Soon

The economy continues to see promising growth under President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, the office of South Carolina Republican Gov. Henry McMaster announced that a Turkey-based copper wire manufacturer, Mega Metal, will set up its first facility in the state in the town of Ridgeway, about 25 miles north of Columbia.

The project will create 135 new jobs, totaling a $34 million investment.

The facility will be 91,000 square feet and is expected to produce 55 million pounds of electrolytic oxygen-free copper wire per year.

The wire is used in automotive, medical, aerospace and defense industries.

“Operations are expected to be online in September 2025,” according to McMaster’s announcement.

According to the governor’s news release, Mega Metal serves over 30 countries with more than 700 employees.

Undoubtedly, Mega Metal’s presence in South Carolina will stimulate those industries and lead to further growth.

Mega Metal Inc. Board Chairman Cuneyt Turgut commented on the deal, “This investment in Fairfield County is not only a manufacturing milestone — it is a reflection of our long-term commitment to the North American market.

“We are proud to grow alongside the state of South Carolina, contribute to the regional economy and build a foundation of industrial excellence. Through this investment, Mega Metal is poised to become a key player in the U.S. supply chain, offering strategic support to high-demand industries across the continent.”

According to a White House memo dated April 29, Trump has created 345,000 jobs since taking office in January, with over half of those jobs being outside of government.

After bird flu and former President Joe Biden’s inflationary spending left Americans viewing eggs as a luxury, April saw the steepest decline in egg prices in 40 years.

On Tuesday, the White House announced the president secured a deal with Qatar worth $1.2 trillion in aerospace and defense.

On May 8, the White House announced that Trump and United Kingdom Prime Minister Kier Starmer had reached a trade deal on behalf of their countries, which includes billions worth of American exports that will now have access to the British market.

The list goes on.

In September 2024, Pew Research found the biggest issue of the upcoming election for Trump’s supporters was the economy.

From taking office until now, all signs point to the president hearing his support base and acting accordingly.

The economy is not some foreign war or supposedly mounting cultural issue.

You cannot lie to people about their money. They check their bank accounts, buy groceries, and pay bills.

With new jobs, better prices, and promising avenues for trade, things get better.

