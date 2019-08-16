Tlaib Gets Unbanned by Israel, Still Refuses To Go To See Her Elderly Grandma

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan has indicated she will not travel to Israel’s West Bank, despite the nation offering her an opportunity to do so after its initial denial of entry, Fox News reported.

The freshman congresswoman had been denied entry from Israel this week alongside Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — a result of their support for the radically anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement and frequent anti-Israel rhetoric.

President Trump also urged Israel not to take the congresswoman, tweeting: “It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!”

Amid backlash against the country’s decision, Israeli leadership had decided to grant Tlaib entry on humanitarian grounds for the purposes of visiting her elderly grandmother, on one condition:

During her visit, she could not publicly voice support for boycotting the nation or continue to deny its right to exist.

While Tlaib had originally said she would “respect any restrictions and I will not promote any boycotts against Israel during my visit,” she changed her tune on Friday.

Visiting under such “oppressive conditions,” Tlaib wrote on Twitter, “would kill a piece of me.”

Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me. It would kill a piece of me. I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in–fighting against racism, oppression & injustice. https://t.co/z5t5j3qk4H — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 16, 2019

“Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me,” Tlaib wrote. “I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in–fighting against racism, oppression & injustice.”

According to Tlaib, part of her congressional victory was for the “Palestinian people.” To give them “hope that someone will finally speak the truth about the inhumane conditions” they face living in a Jewish state.

“I can’t allow the State of Israel to take away that light by humiliating me & use my love for my [grandmother] to bow down to their oppressive & racist policies,” she wrote hours earlier.

Social media personalities took note of where Tlaib’s values seem to lie.

TLAIB: Give me a visa so I can destroy your nation from within.ISRAEL: No.TLAIB: Ok. Can I at least have a humanitarian visa to visit my dear gamgam? Pretty please? She needs me.ISRAEL: Sure. But no Nazi crap while you’re here.TLAIB: Never mind.https://t.co/gjjALQoV4s — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 16, 2019

Tlaib hates Jews more than she loves her grandmother — which is pretty much a microcosm of the Israeli-Palestinian situation. https://t.co/xeuJw7yd42 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 16, 2019

“Tlaib hates Jews more than she loves her grandmother,” tweeted Federalist Senior Editor David Harsanyi, describing it as a “microcosm of the Israeli-Palestinian situation.”

