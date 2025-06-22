Share
Commentary
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from Michigan, speaks during a news conference on congressional oversight of the homeland security in front of the U.S. Capitol on April 8, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from Michigan, speaks during a news conference on congressional oversight of the homeland security in front of the U.S. Capitol on April 8, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Tlaib Melts Down Worse Than Iran's Nuclear Sites Over Trump-Approved US Bombing

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 22, 2025 at 3:00am
Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib — one of the founding members of the so-called “Squad” and a notorious anti-Semite — decided to use the announcement of President Donald Trump’s bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities to melt down over the move.

Posting from her personal account on X, Tlaib called it “so f**king sick” that American elites were apparently united over the merits of the attack.

Her congressional account, meanwhile, posted a more polished, less dog-whistle-tastic statement about the bombings, which Trump announced via Truth Social on Saturday night Eastern Time.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump said via a post.

“All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this,” Trump continued.

“NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Attention was indeed duly paid by Tlaib, who spent at least some of her Saturday night on X melting down like she was an Iranian nuclear site. (Actually worse, since Iran’s nuclear sites are likely safe from meltdown or contaminating the outside during a bombing, according to experts.)

She started by reposting libertarian-leaning Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, who said that the attack was “not Constitutional” — apparently trying to appeal to bipartisanship when there wasn’t any.

Then, a repost of The Intercept — more on-brand for Tlaib, as that publication has been a friend to both Hamas and other Iranian terrorist interests — with a warning to fellow lawmakers that this could lead to another Middle Eastern conflict.

However, the pièce de résistance came with a repost of civil rights litigator Arjun Sethi.

“Nothing unites U.S. elites & politicians more than war – especially against Muslims in the Middle East,” Sethi wrote.

Tlaib, who is Muslim, reposted this along with her endorsement: “Yep, and it’s so f**king sick,” she added.

The idea that both politicians and so-called “elites” wanted this because they didn’t want Iran to have a nuclear weapon would be considered an anti-Semitic dog-whistle if it were a non-interventionist Republican who said this. (Indeed, count on both Massie and people like Tucker Carlson being called anti-Semites in the days to come.) However, let Tlaib dog-whistle — actually, really just whistle — to her heart’s content and the media will hardly lift a finger.

That doesn’t mean the comments section didn’t call her to task, both from the right and the left:

And make no mistake: These are basically her allies and she has no qualms with Muslims being oppressed so long as it serves her cause, which is American oikophobia. She loathes this country and, by extension, loves its enemies, real or perceived. (Bonus points if they’re anti-Semitic, like the mullahs in Tehran.)

Iran might be a rogue state that has called for the death of America, Israel, and the rest of the West, and it may have been pursuing a nuclear weapon with all its resources and might. It may have oppressed Muslims in general and women in particular. But, hey, they don’t like the United States — so they’re okay. It’s the Trump administration that’s at fault here.

Democrats are fond of quoting the old Maya Angelou standby: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them.” Rashida Tlaib has been showing us who she is for over a half-decade now. Believe her. She is a friend of this country’s foes and an enemy to its interests — and she melts down this way whenever a blow is struck for our side.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Conversation