Abortions will be prohibited in Tennessee after an unborn baby’s heartbeat can be detected under new legislation passed late Thursday night.

The bill, which passed the Senate 23-5 on a party line shortly after 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Tennessean, bans abortions after an unborn baby’s heartbeat can be detected and prohibits abortions if the doctor knows that the mother is seeking an abortion based on sex, race or a diagnosis of Down Syndrome.

Under the new law, abortions are also prohibited for juveniles who are in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services.

The legislation also removes the state’s current option to petition a judge for permission for a juvenile in Children’s Services’ custody to obtain an abortion, according to the publication.

Exceptions may be made if the mother’s life is in danger. Unlike other previously proposed or passed heartbeat bills, exceptions will not be made for rape or incest.

The bill had formerly been part of Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s legislative agenda but had been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The American Civil Liberties Union has promised to take the law to court.

“As promised, we will see them in court,” Executive Director of the ACLU of Tennessee Hedy Weinberg said in a Friday morning statement.

“The Tennessee General Assembly’s passage of this dangerous, flatly unconstitutional bill is unacceptable,” Weinberg said.

“Lawmakers used this measure in a game of political maneuvering to pass the state budget — pushing it through without regard for the actual Tennesseans who will be denied access to the care they need, including abortion.”

Lee’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

