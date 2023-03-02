'Today' Show Issues Murky Update After Co-Anchor Hoda Kotb Disappears from the Air

Hosts on “Today” gave a vague answer on Wednesday to questions about the status of host Hoda Kotb, whose last appearance on the show was Feb. 17.

Questions about Kotb increased after the sudden departure of host Savannah Guthrie, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The show’s website set the tone for what the hosts would say on the air Wednesday, saying Kotb was dealing with a “family health matter.”

It was the first time the show or network had addressed Kotb’s absence.

Host Craig Melvin addressed both absences Wednesday, saying Guthrie was “at home after a positive COVID test yesterday. We are wishing our friend a speedy recovery.”

“As for Hoda, we know a lot of you have been wondering how she’s doing. We can tell you that Hoda’s OK. She’s got a family health matter that she has been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back here at the desk very, very soon,” he said.

Both @SavannahGuthrie and @HodaKotb are off today, with Savannah recovering from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. As for Hoda, she is okay and handling a family health matter. We’re sending our love to them both and can’t wait to see them in the studio soon 🧡 pic.twitter.com/EcfVV1zsac — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 1, 2023

“We love you both,” co-host Al Roker added.

“Today” host Jenna Bush Hager kept to the script, Page Six noted.

“Willie [Geist] is in for Hoda, and we just want to let you all know that we heard you, and Hoda is OK,” Hager said.

“She just has a family health matter she is dealing with,” she said.

Kotb has been posting regularly on Instagram but has not addressed her absence from “Today.”

This is Guthrie’s third bout of COVID-19. Her first diagnosis came in January 2022 followed by another positive test in May.

According to Today, Guthrie is vaccinated and boosted.

