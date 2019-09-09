Todd Palin Files for Divorce from Sarah Palin

Todd Palin, the husband of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, has reportedly filed for a divorce.

The Anchorage Daily News reported that in a court document filed in Anchorage Superior Court on Friday, Todd Palin, 55, asked for the marriage to be dissolved due to “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife.”

The court filing uses the initials TMP and SLP rather than the couple’s full names, according to longtime Alaska political reporter Craig Medred.

However, the document does list the couple’s marriage date and the birth date of their only minor child, 11-year-old Trig Palin.

Todd and Sarah, 55, married in 1988. They were high school sweethearts.

TRENDING: It Sounds Like Lindsey Graham Now Has Some Damning Dirt on Christopher Steele

The filing asks for joint legal custody of Trig.

Although her Facebook page has been actively posting content, no mention of the divorce filing had been made.

Palin has not tweeted since Aug. 6, though her Twitter account has been active only sporadically in recent months.

Sarah Palin became Alaska’s ninth governor in 2006.

In 2008, Arizona Sen. John McCain tapped her as his running mate on the Republican presidential ticket, which launched her to national prominence.

Palin stepped down as governor in July 2009.

Since that time she has advocated for conservative causes and candidates nationwide.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.