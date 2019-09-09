SECTIONS
Todd Palin Files for Divorce from Sarah Palin

PalinChip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesFormer Alaska Governor Sarah Palin talks with her husband Todd Palin before appearing on the Sean Hannity Show during the Iowa State Fair August 12, 2011 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published September 9, 2019 at 2:22pm
Todd Palin, the husband of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, has reportedly filed for a divorce.

The Anchorage Daily News reported that in a court document filed in Anchorage Superior Court on Friday, Todd Palin, 55, asked for the marriage to be dissolved due to “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife.”

The court filing uses the initials TMP and SLP rather than the couple’s full names, according to longtime Alaska political reporter Craig Medred.

However, the document does list the couple’s marriage date and the birth date of their only minor child, 11-year-old Trig Palin.

Todd and Sarah, 55, married in 1988. They were high school sweethearts.

The filing asks for joint legal custody of Trig.

Although her Facebook page has been actively posting content, no mention of the divorce filing had been made.

Palin has not tweeted since Aug. 6, though her Twitter account has been active only sporadically in recent months.

Sarah Palin became Alaska’s ninth governor in 2006.

In 2008, Arizona Sen. John McCain tapped her as his running mate on the Republican presidential ticket, which launched her to national prominence.

Palin stepped down as governor in July 2009.

Since that time she has advocated for conservative causes and candidates nationwide.

