Toddler Somehow Survives Nearly 3 Days Alone in the Wilderness

A missing toddler was found alive Wednesday after spending nearly three days by himself in the Kentucky wilderness.

Kenneth Howard, 1, was in a place that officials said many adults would not dare to go themselves since Sunday, WSAZ-TV reported Wednesday. Rescuers found the toddler sitting on a 50-foot rock ledge.

“Here all night,” Howard kept saying after he was saved.

Around 300 people, helicopters, drones, K-9 units and off-road vehicles were part of the search efforts.

“It was getting harder every day,” Elden Howard, the father, said, according to WSAZ.

“I was starting to think somebody had picked him up.”

Kentucky State Police are investigating how the boy ended up more than a quarter of a mile away from his home in Magoffin County.

The parents believe the child walked out of the back entrance of their house, WSAZ reported.

“I have been on a lot, and this is one of few [rescue operations] that were successful,” Carter Conley, the chief of the Magoffin County Rescue Squad, said.

Rescuers said the boy was dehydrated at the time he was found.

The child was airlifted to Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia for further examination, WSAZ reported.

