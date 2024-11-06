In case you wanted to know just how “Republican” the token Republicans on “The View” are, consider Alyssa Farah Griffin’s last-minute endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

It wasn’t just that the endorsement happened — although that fact certainly should weigh upon your mind if you watch the reliably lefty gab-fest — but how it happened.

Mind you, nobody thought that Griffin was going to come out with a full-throated endorsement of Donald Trump on Tuesday, either; a former Trump administration official, Griffin went on a public hand-wringing tour after the events of the 2020 election, which is part of what got her the gig in the first place.

Instead, it’s the fact that she said she believed that she “believed [Trump] deserved to lose” — in 2020, when she watched the results with Trump in the White House — and that she thought “the next four years would be the Republican Party rebuilding and becoming something I could believe in and turning the page on Donald Trump.”

Surprise, it didn’t. So now, she’s on team Kamala (… malalafalalala, la la la la).

“This weekend, on Saturday, for the first time in my life, I voted for a Democrat,” Griffin said. “I voted for Kamala Harris. I voted down-ballot for Republicans. I consider my vote on loan to her.”

Why? Because, of course, she “worr[ies] about the direction Donald Trump will take this country, and I take my own warning seriously.” Great for you, I suppose.

“What I saw is very real,” she said. “I’m a Christian, I’m an American, and I’m a Republican, in that order. And I need somebody who shares my values.”

“I need someone who is a kind and decent person who will bring this country together,” she continued. “I don’t agree with a lot of her policies, and we can criticize that down the road, but today is about a brighter future.

“And I think that the best thing for the country and the future of the Republican Party is that Donald Trump lose and that Kamala Harris is elected.”

Notice Joy Behar’s condescending “good girl” at the end of the clip, as if Griffin was a puppy that had just gone wee-wee outside for the first time. In any other clip, that’d honestly be the worst thing by far, but that’s about the eleventh worst thing in this one:







So, first off, I’m glad that Griffin is in a position where she can afford to vote for a “kind and decent person” instead of an effective one; even if that person is on the ballot, most Americans can’t, inflation and stagnant opportunity having eaten into their bank accounts like rust eats into a Yugo.

Amazingly, she seems to have found this “kind and decent” person, too. Maybe it’s the version of Kamala Harris that gets presented on “The View” every morning, but the whole “joy and vibes” Kamala got left behind somewhere in September and has never returned. This is now a candidate whose messaging, through herself and her surrogates, is that the opposition is fascistic and bigoted — and that, if you support that sort of thing, you’re “garbage.”

As for the future of the Republican Party being different, what precisely is she looking for? The Democrat archetype of the good GOP candidate, which is a lite Democrat who signs onto progressive agenda items, but maybe after a bit of grumbling? An open-borders, legalize-everything libertarian, albeit one who doesn’t care too much about budgetary and tax issues? Or just a “nice” candidate?

If this is the GOP she wants, she might as well swear loyalty to the party of the donkey now, because that’s not going to happen — not, at least by the standards of “The View.”

And let’s not forget this: “I don’t agree with a lot of her policies, and we can criticize that down the road.” That’s like buying the aforementioned Yugo as a daily driver and saying you’ll deal with the reliability issues down the road: You’re not going to get very far before things go awry. I’d give it the victory speech, if (heaven forfend) it happens.

This is, by far, the most left-wing candidate ever fielded by the Democrats in relation to the mood of the rest of the country — including duds like George McGovern and Michael Dukakis. Harris is from an administration that has failed in virtually every respect, and she promises to pursue its most liberal agenda items — especially on abortion, abolishing religious liberty and on the economy –without even pretending toward moderation. This is a positive thing for the GOP and for America?

Thankfully, most Republican voters aren’t Alyssa Farah Griffin. They can’t afford this kind of insular thinking, what with bank accounts and dinner tables to worry about. However, if you needed a primer in just how RINO the token “Republicans” on “The View” are, this encapsulates it neatly in just over a minute.

