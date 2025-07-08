Share
Alex Acosta, right, who served as Secretary of Labor in President Donald Trump's administration, was quoted as saying he was "told to back off [Jeffrey] Epstein" when he was a Department of Justice prosecutor "because he belonged to intelligence."
I Was Told to Leave Epstein Alone Because He 'Belonged to Intelligence': Ex-Cabinet Secretary

 By Michael Schwarz  July 8, 2025 at 11:56am
Every piece of circumstantial evidence points in one direction, which means that outraged Americans will never accept the official conclusions.

Over the weekend on the social media platform X, a number of prominent users responded with disgust to a two-page memo from Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Justice Department, which concluded, based on the results of a joint DOJ/FBI investigation, that convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who died in federal prison under mysterious circumstances in August 2019, committed suicide, had “no incriminating ‘client list,'” and that “no credible evidence” existed to suggest “that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals.”

With that unbelievable conclusion in mind, on Monday former State Department official Mike Benz — perhaps best described as a walking encyclopedia on the deep state — posted a series of screenshots reminding users that Alex Acosta, Secretary of Labor during President Donald Trump’s first administration and the U.S. attorney who arranged Epstein’s 2007 plea deal, reportedly said that he was once told to back off the pedophile’s case because Epstein “belonged to intelligence.”

According to the Daily Beast, Acosta made that comment during an interview with members of Trump’s first transition team.

“I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone,” Acosta reportedly said.

Moreover, Acosta “had all 11 months of DOJ emails to him in that time period mysteriously disappear,” Benz wrote.

Bondi, of course, already botched the Epstein issue in February with an embarrassing spectacle involving binders and social media influencers.

Should every intel official remotely connected to Epstein be publicly questioned under a polygraph?

The attorney general had also painted herself into a corner by teasing a big release of Epstein-related files. That much-anticipated release, unfortunately, yielded no new information of significance.

At the time, Bondi claimed to have the list of Epstein’s clients “sitting right now on my desk to review.” On Monday, when Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt about Bondi’s “desk” comment from February, Leavitt replied that the attorney general had meant to refer to “the entirety of all of the paperwork” pertaining to Epstein.

Moreover, Bondi is not alone in drawing the ire of Trump’s supporters and others who care about truth.

In May, FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino insisted that Epstein committed suicide.

Since the appearance of the DOJ memo on Sunday, a number of prominent X users, many of them staunch Trump supporters, have denounced Bondi and other members of the president’s administration.

One user, in fact, called Bondi’s apparent lie “an impeachable offense.”

Brandon Straka, one of the victims of former President Joe Biden’s tyranny following the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021, called the Epstein issue “a very big deal to the MAGA base. We need answers from the DOJ and FBI, and we’re not going to let this go.”

Others sounded a similar note of disbelief.

In sum, members of Trump’s administration have asked the public to believe the unbelievable.

It would be far easier, in fact, to believe that Epstein worked for the CIA or some other intelligence-focused entity, domestic or foreign, as Acosta reportedly was told.

Personally, however, I do not regard the comments of Bondi, Patel, and Bongino as the final word. Nor do I accept that Trump, in light of his close relationship with his granddaughter Kai, for instance, would refuse justice to Epstein’s many alleged victims.

Moreover, if Trump did plan mass arrests of Epstein’s clients, his subordinates’ behavior would make sense. After all, public statements about the lack of credible evidence seem like a good way to lull powerful pedophiles into complacency. That, however, amounts to speculation only.

In the end, one must decide whether and how much one trusts the president. I continue to trust him until he proves to me that I cannot.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Conversation