I Was Told to Leave Epstein Alone Because He 'Belonged to Intelligence': Ex-Cabinet Secretary

Every piece of circumstantial evidence points in one direction, which means that outraged Americans will never accept the official conclusions.

Over the weekend on the social media platform X, a number of prominent users responded with disgust to a two-page memo from Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Justice Department, which concluded, based on the results of a joint DOJ/FBI investigation, that convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who died in federal prison under mysterious circumstances in August 2019, committed suicide, had “no incriminating ‘client list,'” and that “no credible evidence” existed to suggest “that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals.”

With that unbelievable conclusion in mind, on Monday former State Department official Mike Benz — perhaps best described as a walking encyclopedia on the deep state — posted a series of screenshots reminding users that Alex Acosta, Secretary of Labor during President Donald Trump’s first administration and the U.S. attorney who arranged Epstein’s 2007 plea deal, reportedly said that he was once told to back off the pedophile’s case because Epstein “belonged to intelligence.”

According to the Daily Beast, Acosta made that comment during an interview with members of Trump’s first transition team.

“I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone,” Acosta reportedly said.

Moreover, Acosta “had all 11 months of DOJ emails to him in that time period mysteriously disappear,” Benz wrote.

Alex Acosta, the DOJ official who gave Jeffrey Epstein the sweetheart plea deal in 2008 and who was quoted saying he was “told to back off Epstein because he belonged to intelligence” mysteriously had all 11 months of DOJ emails to him in that time period mysteriously disappear pic.twitter.com/ZOO0iF9R2G — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) July 7, 2025

Bondi, of course, already botched the Epstein issue in February with an embarrassing spectacle involving binders and social media influencers.

The attorney general had also painted herself into a corner by teasing a big release of Epstein-related files. That much-anticipated release, unfortunately, yielded no new information of significance.

At the time, Bondi claimed to have the list of Epstein’s clients “sitting right now on my desk to review.” On Monday, when Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt about Bondi’s “desk” comment from February, Leavitt replied that the attorney general had meant to refer to “the entirety of all of the paperwork” pertaining to Epstein.

Moreover, Bondi is not alone in drawing the ire of Trump’s supporters and others who care about truth.

In May, FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino insisted that Epstein committed suicide.

Since the appearance of the DOJ memo on Sunday, a number of prominent X users, many of them staunch Trump supporters, have denounced Bondi and other members of the president’s administration.

One user, in fact, called Bondi’s apparent lie “an impeachable offense.”

Pam Bondi said she had a Truckload of Epstein files delivered to her, she said ” the public has a right to know “ Now she says there are no files, and closed the case This is an impeachable offense Impeach Pam Bondi…. she lied to the people pic.twitter.com/tOomVOd5Em — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) July 8, 2025

Brandon Straka, one of the victims of former President Joe Biden’s tyranny following the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021, called the Epstein issue “a very big deal to the MAGA base. We need answers from the DOJ and FBI, and we’re not going to let this go.”

“The Epstein Case is a very big deal to the MAGA base. We need answers from the DOJ and FBI, and we’re not going to let this go.” MAGA demands justice. And justice is non-negotiable. Catch my commentary on @RobFinnertyUSA tonight on @NEWSMAX pic.twitter.com/cjHa2kDBrK — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) July 8, 2025

Others sounded a similar note of disbelief.

Kash still claims that Epstein killed himself. Let’s review what happened: – Both security cameras magically “malfunctioned” that night.

– Both prison guards just happened to be asleep.

– Epstein was taken off suicide watch just days after a previous “attempt.”

– His cellmate… pic.twitter.com/OIQlPljnb9 — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) July 8, 2025

If there were never any Epstein files or client list, and he really killed himself right before he was to be acquitted, why then is Ghislaine Maxwell in prison? They must take us for the biggest dolts on earth. pic.twitter.com/sZTuQKcO7i — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) July 8, 2025

Alina Habba in February on the Epstein List: “We have flight logs, information, names that will come out.” She lied to the American people too. pic.twitter.com/D0iWYYLK9j — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) July 7, 2025

Interesting that Karoline Leavitt took off her cross today while talking about the Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/IeRHcr7Znp — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) July 8, 2025

In sum, members of Trump’s administration have asked the public to believe the unbelievable.

It would be far easier, in fact, to believe that Epstein worked for the CIA or some other intelligence-focused entity, domestic or foreign, as Acosta reportedly was told.

Personally, however, I do not regard the comments of Bondi, Patel, and Bongino as the final word. Nor do I accept that Trump, in light of his close relationship with his granddaughter Kai, for instance, would refuse justice to Epstein’s many alleged victims.

Moreover, if Trump did plan mass arrests of Epstein’s clients, his subordinates’ behavior would make sense. After all, public statements about the lack of credible evidence seem like a good way to lull powerful pedophiles into complacency. That, however, amounts to speculation only.

In the end, one must decide whether and how much one trusts the president. I continue to trust him until he proves to me that I cannot.

