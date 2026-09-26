They Told Us Trans People Are Dying Everywhere - Turns Out the Few Deaths That There Are Decreased Under Trump
Hey, everyone remember that “transgender genocide” that was going on in America, especially in Donald Trump’s America?
We were told that transgender-identifying people were dying everywhere, and at record rates. It was disproportionally affecting trans people of color, we were told. Even McDonald’s, during the Summer of Floyd, was giving us messages like this:
“Black trans women have a very simple message: stop killing us” – @imarajoneshttps://t.co/KLsZbLzH7i pic.twitter.com/F7IGLPlAK4
— McDonald’s (@McDonalds) June 29, 2020
And, to hear the left tell it, it’s only getting worse now that Donald Trump is the president. This March, the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention and Human Security released what it called its “third Red Flag Alert” for “Anti-Trans Genocide in the USA.”
Over the eight months since the second RFA’s publication, the Republican Party’s anti-trans agenda has radicalized and continued to intensify. 2025 was the sixth consecutive record-breaking year for the number of anti-trans bills considered across the country. There was a 45 percent increase in bills between 2024 and 2025. Between 2021 and 2025, the number of bills in consideration has increased by 668 percent.
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