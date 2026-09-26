Hey, everyone remember that “transgender genocide” that was going on in America, especially in Donald Trump’s America?

We were told that transgender-identifying people were dying everywhere, and at record rates. It was disproportionally affecting trans people of color, we were told. Even McDonald’s, during the Summer of Floyd, was giving us messages like this:

And, to hear the left tell it, it’s only getting worse now that Donald Trump is the president. This March, the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention and Human Security released what it called its “third Red Flag Alert” for “Anti-Trans Genocide in the USA.”