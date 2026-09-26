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A portrait of transgender activists during a demonstration.
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A portrait of transgender activists during a demonstration. (FG Trade / Getty Images)

They Told Us Trans People Are Dying Everywhere - Turns Out the Few Deaths That There Are Decreased Under Trump

 By C. Douglas Golden  September 26, 2026 at 12:33pm
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Hey, everyone remember that “transgender genocide” that was going on in America, especially in Donald Trump’s America?

We were told that transgender-identifying people were dying everywhere, and at record rates. It was disproportionally affecting trans people of color, we were told. Even McDonald’s, during the Summer of Floyd, was giving us messages like this:

And, to hear the left tell it, it’s only getting worse now that Donald Trump is the president. This March, the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention and Human Security released what it called its “third Red Flag Alert” for “Anti-Trans Genocide in the USA.”

Over the eight months since the second RFA’s publication, the Republican Party’s anti-trans agenda has radicalized and continued to intensify. 2025 was the sixth consecutive record-breaking year for the number of anti-trans bills considered across the country. There was a 45 percent increase in bills between 2024 and 2025. Between 2021 and 2025, the number of bills in consideration has increased by 668 percent.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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