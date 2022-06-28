Share
Commentary

'Tolerant' Leftists Now Fantasizing About Justice Barrett Being Raped

 By Grant Atkinson  June 28, 2022 at 12:03pm
Since the Supreme Court made the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, the responses from many on the left have been wildly inappropriate in a myriad of ways.

While the physical violence that has occurred is arguably the worst response, some comments made on social media have almost reached the same level of evil.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett has been the subject of many inappropriate suggestions, and leftists have justified their disgusting comments by saying she lied about overturning Roe v. Wade during the confirmation process.

WARNING: The following media contains language some viewers may find disturbing.

“This crazy eyed b**** lied to congress about her intentions to overturn roe vs wade,” popular podcast host Ethan Klein wrote on Twitter. “She is a Christian fascist who hates her own gender. I’m sure if she was raped by a family member, she’d be first in line for an abortion, though.”

First of all, suggesting someone should be raped is not appropriate under any circumstances. Even if Barrett did lie during the confirmation process, Klein’s tweet would still be evil.

In reality, Barrett never said she would not vote to overturn Wade, nor did any other Supreme Court justice during their confirmation hearings.

Do you find these comments to be evil?

According to The Heritage Foundation, Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett all said decisions like Roe v. Wade and Obergefell v. Hodges, which found the Constitution protects the right to same-sex marriage, were “settled law.”

This was a similar strategy as the one used by Democratic-appointed Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan during their hearings. In all of these cases, “settled law” simply meant the Supreme Court had previously ruled on the issue.

As The Heritage Foundation described it, this gave justices “a way to respond while not compromising impartiality.” In other words, saying something is “settled law” does not mean it cannot be revisited and even revised in the future because that is one of the jobs of the Supreme Court in the first place.

Nonetheless, deranged leftists continued to wish ill on Barrett.

WARNING: The following media contains language some viewers may find disturbing.

Some people went even further and suggested Barrett’s daughters should be raped despite the fact that they had no influence on the Supreme Court’s decision.

No matter where one falls on the issue of abortion, calling for a woman and her daughters to be raped is incredibly evil. In order for America to have any hope of unity, we all must agree on this fact.

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
