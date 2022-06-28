'Tolerant' Leftists Now Fantasizing About Justice Barrett Being Raped

Since the Supreme Court made the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, the responses from many on the left have been wildly inappropriate in a myriad of ways.

While the physical violence that has occurred is arguably the worst response, some comments made on social media have almost reached the same level of evil.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett has been the subject of many inappropriate suggestions, and leftists have justified their disgusting comments by saying she lied about overturning Roe v. Wade during the confirmation process.

WARNING: The following media contains language some viewers may find disturbing.

“This crazy eyed b**** lied to congress about her intentions to overturn roe vs wade,” popular podcast host Ethan Klein wrote on Twitter. “She is a Christian fascist who hates her own gender. I’m sure if she was raped by a family member, she’d be first in line for an abortion, though.”

This crazy eyed bitch lied to congress about her intentions to overturn roe vs wade. She is a Christian fascist who hates her own gender. I’m sure if she was raped by a family member, she’d be first in line for an abortion, though. pic.twitter.com/eG7VWGDZrS — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) June 26, 2022

First of all, suggesting someone should be raped is not appropriate under any circumstances. Even if Barrett did lie during the confirmation process, Klein’s tweet would still be evil.

In reality, Barrett never said she would not vote to overturn Wade, nor did any other Supreme Court justice during their confirmation hearings.

Do you find these comments to be evil? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1122 Votes) No: 1% (7 Votes)

According to The Heritage Foundation, Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett all said decisions like Roe v. Wade and Obergefell v. Hodges, which found the Constitution protects the right to same-sex marriage, were “settled law.”

This was a similar strategy as the one used by Democratic-appointed Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan during their hearings. In all of these cases, “settled law” simply meant the Supreme Court had previously ruled on the issue.

As The Heritage Foundation described it, this gave justices “a way to respond while not compromising impartiality.” In other words, saying something is “settled law” does not mean it cannot be revisited and even revised in the future because that is one of the jobs of the Supreme Court in the first place.

Nonetheless, deranged leftists continued to wish ill on Barrett.

WARNING: The following media contains language some viewers may find disturbing.

How terrible it would be if Amy Coney Barrett were raped and impregnated and then that kid shot in school. — William Berg (@billyberg212) June 26, 2022

Some people went even further and suggested Barrett’s daughters should be raped despite the fact that they had no influence on the Supreme Court’s decision.

The flag isn’t me anymore. I used to be a proud American..Im not! These Justices are cruel beyond belief.What will ACB do if one of her daughters has a miscarriage or gets raped? — yankeegirl2 (@lynniek74) June 28, 2022

@Justice_ACB You lied. You have daughters. How will you feel if they get raped and get pregnant? Oh, that’s right. You can afford the airfare. 🤥 — Kim Ryden (@kim_ryden) June 24, 2022

@Justice_ACB I don’t hope Coney-Barrett gets raped and is forced to carry to full term..I hope her daughters and grand daughters do. The only thing that would make those scenarios better would be if they were committed at gun-point. — Jay Flossman (@Photon304) June 24, 2022

I wonder how ACB would feel about abortion if her daughters were raped and forced to have them 🤔🤷🏻‍♂️ — Ninja Giggin’🎭🎬🤘🏻🇺🇸♥️’s 🇺🇦 (@ninjarigging27) June 24, 2022

No matter where one falls on the issue of abortion, calling for a woman and her daughters to be raped is incredibly evil. In order for America to have any hope of unity, we all must agree on this fact.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.