Tom Arnold Hints at Trump Assassination with JFK Comment

By Erin Coates
Published October 18, 2019 at 11:33am
Actor Tom Arnold seemed to threaten the possibility of an assassination attempt in a tweet Thursday evening after President Donald Trump arrived in Dallas, Texas.

The president had tweeted a video of a crowd waiting for his rally at the American Airlines Center on Thursday evening.

Arnold tweeted in response, “Don’t get too cocky traitor. They showed up for JFK too.”

(Twitter screen shot from The Daily Caller)

Arnold’s tweet appeared to be a reference to President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

Kennedy was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963, during a campaign visit in Dallas, according to History.

The president was shot while his motorcade drove through crowd-lined streets.

Shortly before Arnold tweeted the threatening message, police arrested an armed man wearing body armor at the rally, KTVT reported.

Although the man was licensed to carry the weapon, he was still taken into police custody.

When a Twitter user responded to KXAS-TV’s reporting of the arrest, asking if the man in question was Arnold, the actor responded, “I don’t own a gun. I’m a real man.”

Arnold’s JFK tweet is no longer available; Twitter has replaced it with its disclaimer that it violated the social media platform rules.

This is not the first time the actor has seemingly threatened Trump.

Arnold was questioned by the Secret Service last year for challenging the president to a fight on Twitter, Yahoo Entertainment reported at the time.

Do you think these threats should be taken seriously?

“I say put up or shut up @realDonaldTrump Me vs You. For America. First body slam wins. Any Rally. Any Time. Between now & the midterms,” Arnold tweeted.

A different Twitter user suggested Kathy Griffin should officiate, and Arnold reportedly responded, “Next time Kathy won’t be holding his fake head!”

Arnold filmed the conversation he had with the Secret Service agents last year and gave the footage to Mother Jones.

“You’re free to say whatever you want to say within certain boundaries,” one agent said, reiterating that they are not the “First Amendment police.”

“In your type of case, what we’re concerned with a lot, too, is the audience it can reach, that it could incite somebody to do something,” the agent said.

“You see a lot of times when we’ve had previous attempts on the president’s life, they got motivated by somebody.”

Erin Coates
Story Editor
Erin Coates is a news and lifestyle editor for The Western Journal. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates is a news and lifestyle editor for The Western Journal.
