Tom Brady Booted from Public Park While Working Out, Tampa Mayor Says

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady, recently decamped from New England to Florida, was spotted working out in an empty Tampa park by a city worker and asked to leave because of the city’s social-distancing policies.

During a Facebook live conversation on Monday with St. Petersburg, Florida, Mayor Rick Kriseman, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor illustrated the impact of social distancing in her community when she told the story of Brady being spotted by a city parks staffer, who asked him to leave.

“I got to tell you this story, too. Now, I always tell people, ‘I’m not one to gossip so you didn’t hear this from me,’” Castor began.

“Our parks are closed down, so a lot of our parks staff, they patrol around just to make sure that people aren’t doing contact sports and things like that, and saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks. And she went over to tell him that it was closed, and it was Tom Brady,” she told Kriseman

“Oh my goodness,” Kriseman responded.

Tom Brady may have won six Super Bowls, but like the rest of us, he’s just trying to find a place to work out. Tampa mayor @JaneCastor said in today’s briefing that a @tampaparksrec employee approached a man working out downtown and told him the park was closed. It was @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/etrPdrrGsN — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) April 20, 2020

The two Tampa Bay-area mayors were obviously excited about Brady’s presence.

Still, it seems a little harsh for officials to welcome the quarterback into town asking him to leave an empty park.

Brady, who has a reputation for being committed to his physical fitness, was said to be alone.

But, seeing as how the 42-year-old just left a two-decade stint with the New England Patriots, where he won six Super Bowls on his way to becoming one of the winningest players of all time, there is a risk for those concerned about spreading the disease around.

A man like Brady could easily attract a large crowd very quickly.

In any event, Brady is already impacting the fans in his new community, and others across the state.

Brady shocked the sports world when he left the New England Patriots to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is among those in Florida who have commented on Brady’s signing with the Bucs. He mentioned the quarterback during a discussion last week about the potential for the return of sports after the coronavirus crisis passes, ESPN reported.

“We’re watching, like, reruns from the early 2000s, watching Tom Brady do the Super Bowl then, which is neat because he’s gonna be in Tampa, and I think they have a chance to win a Super Bowl this year,” DeSantis said at a media briefing last week.

“But I think people, to be able to have some light at the tunnel, see that things may get back on a better course, I think from just a psychological perspective, I think is a good thing,” the governor added.

Here’s @GovRonDeSantis’ comments on his support for sports in Florida. The state recently declared pro sports an essential business, as long as there’s no fans. Note: He also says he thinks Tom Brady and the Bucs can win the Super Bowl this year. pic.twitter.com/RZMCAumYoJ — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 14, 2020

President Donald Trump has also commented on Brady’s new gig in Tampa.

Last week, Trump took some time to meet with a number of Americans who have contracted and recovered from COVID-19 when the issue of Brady came up, Politico reported.

Speaking with former NFL tight end Mark Campbell, who played with Brady at the University of Michigan, the president commented on the quarterback.

Say what you want about President Trump but he knows his sports. Turned a meeting about Coronavirus and turned it into a Tom Brady on the Buccaneers and Michigan QB history lesson 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ugv49KvC4q — George Jarjour (@gjarjour) April 15, 2020

“Tom Brady is a friend of mine and a great guy,” Trump said.

“Could you see the greatness in Tom Brady at Michigan?” Trump asked Campbell.

“Absolutely not,” Campbell joked.

