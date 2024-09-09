Share
Commentary
Sports

Tom Brady Gets Hit Hard by Reviews as New Broadcasting Role Forces Fans to Point Out Problems

 By Samantha Chang  September 9, 2024 at 7:37am
Share

Seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady was ripped by haters on his debut as an NFL analyst during the season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, signed a whopping $375 million, 10-year contract with Fox Sports after retiring last year.

On Sunday, the football legend joined play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt in the booth.

“You’re a broadcaster! How about that?” Burkhardt exclaimed to Brady, who smiled broadly while sporting a Navy suit and polka-dot tie.

“We’re here,” the retired New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback replied. “It’s been quite a journey but I love being your partner.”

Trending:
JD Vance Drops 8-Post Bomb on Kamala Harris, Completely Dismantles Her Right Before Trump Debate

Predictably, some haters torched the future NFL Hall of Famer.

“Tom Brady is absolutely atrocious in the booth,” one person scoffed on X. (It is worth noting that this X user appears to be a fan of the New York Jets — a team that Brady historically tormented.)

Do you like Tom Brady?

Related:
Watch: Tom Brady Left Hanging in Extremely Awkward Moment as Booth Debut Starts Off Shaky

Others said the NFL icon was a substandard replacement for Fox Sports color commentator Greg Olsen, who was demoted and had his salary cut to make room for Brady.

That said, Brady also received lots of praise and support from many NFL fans, who said he will undoubtedly improve with time.

You can’t take the haters too seriously, because it was Brady’s first day on job. Of course, he’s going to be a little nervous and awkward.

The football legend did well enough, and certainly sounded better than clueless boneheads such as Vice President Kamala Harris, who constantly spouts incoherent word salads even though she’s running for president.

TV commentating — like any other skill — improves through repetition and over time, so there’s no doubt Brady will become more polished and eloquent in the coming months and years.

Retired broadcaster Gary Lezak provided some insightful perspective on Brady’s debut performance.

“Tom Brady is getting beaten up on X right now on his debut as a broadcaster. I spent 38-years in broadcasting, and he is a rookie on his first day,” Lezak wrote on X.

“He will get much better, so give him some slack,” Lezak added. “And, let’s see him improve in the next few weeks.”

Well said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Tom Brady Gets Hit Hard by Reviews as New Broadcasting Role Forces Fans to Point Out Problems
Watch: Ravens Star Sends Threat to Chiefs TE in Heated Post-Game Interview - 'Better Watch Himself'
Watch: Trump Tells Dr. Phil Who's to Blame for Assassination Attempt During Interview - 'I'm the Opponent'
Watch: MSNBC Host Throws Stunning Threat at Trump Advisor After Fact-Check Live on Air - 'Defamation Situation'
Watch: RFK Jr. Tells Tucker Carlson Who Held Trump Back, 'Begged' Him Not to Release JFK Files - 'I Was Astonished'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation