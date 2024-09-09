Tom Brady Gets Hit Hard by Reviews as New Broadcasting Role Forces Fans to Point Out Problems

Seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady was ripped by haters on his debut as an NFL analyst during the season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, signed a whopping $375 million, 10-year contract with Fox Sports after retiring last year.

On Sunday, the football legend joined play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt in the booth.

“You’re a broadcaster! How about that?” Burkhardt exclaimed to Brady, who smiled broadly while sporting a Navy suit and polka-dot tie.

“We’re here,” the retired New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback replied. “It’s been quite a journey but I love being your partner.”

Predictably, some haters torched the future NFL Hall of Famer.

“Tom Brady is absolutely atrocious in the booth,” one person scoffed on X. (It is worth noting that this X user appears to be a fan of the New York Jets — a team that Brady historically tormented.)

Tom Brady is absolutely atrocious in the booth — NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) September 8, 2024

why is he taking so many pauses talking — Lobs (@Lobs_All_Day) September 8, 2024

I don’t want to overreact to week 1 but Tom Brady is the worst announcer in the NFL. — Dr. Jamie Jakes (@jamjks) September 8, 2024

Others said the NFL icon was a substandard replacement for Fox Sports color commentator Greg Olsen, who was demoted and had his salary cut to make room for Brady.

Greg Olsen got screwed. I thought Olsen was amazing last year. Way more enthusiasm and insight than Brady. — Mistake by the Lake (@CLEBrownsfan84) September 8, 2024

Give me Greg Olsen back in the lead booth for Fox. Tom Brady is….not great. And that’s not anti-Pats bias from a Jets fan, just an observation thus far. Hopefully he’ll improve. — Paul Samuels (@NYImpact414) September 8, 2024

That said, Brady also received lots of praise and support from many NFL fans, who said he will undoubtedly improve with time.

You can’t take the haters too seriously, because it was Brady’s first day on job. Of course, he’s going to be a little nervous and awkward.

The football legend did well enough, and certainly sounded better than clueless boneheads such as Vice President Kamala Harris, who constantly spouts incoherent word salads even though she’s running for president.

TV commentating — like any other skill — improves through repetition and over time, so there’s no doubt Brady will become more polished and eloquent in the coming months and years.

Retired broadcaster Gary Lezak provided some insightful perspective on Brady’s debut performance.

“Tom Brady is getting beaten up on X right now on his debut as a broadcaster. I spent 38-years in broadcasting, and he is a rookie on his first day,” Lezak wrote on X.

Tom Brady is getting beaten up on X right now on his debut as a broadcaster. I spent 38-years in broadcasting, and he is a rookie on his first day. I can tell he is very nervous, and it isn’t something that gets better instantly. He will get much better, so give him some… pic.twitter.com/IK2WrKS7VE — Gary Lezak (@glezak) September 8, 2024

“He will get much better, so give him some slack,” Lezak added. “And, let’s see him improve in the next few weeks.”

Well said.

