Although the couple announced their divorce in October 2022, one expert believes that Tom Brady, left, and Gisele Bündchen, right, may be dropping hints that they are getting back together.
Although the couple announced their divorce in October 2022, one expert believes that Tom Brady, left, and Gisele Bündchen, right, may be dropping hints that they are getting back together. (Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images ; Karwai Tang / Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Dropping Hints They May Be Getting Back Together After Divorce, Says Expert

 By Jack Davis  March 19, 2023 at 12:40pm
The NFL star who could not make his retirement stick might not be able to make his divorce last either, according to the speculation of a psychologist.

Psychologist Jo Hemmings believes that the recent social media behavior of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen — lots of skin and smiles amid talk and images of good times together — is at some level a long-distance courtship ritual.

In October, the couple divorced after 13 years of marriage, saying that the split was amicable, according to the Associated Press. Since then, Brady retired from the NFL for the second time.

“The chance of reconciliation between Gisele and Tom is quite high, but it won’t happen overnight despite their impulsiveness at times,” Hemmings said in an interview with The Sun.

“Tom and Gisele have been indicating that they can survive without each other, but with a hint that they’re not yet willing to lead totally separate lives,” she said.

Hemmings said the key is in the images posted on social media that are “very often accompanied by cryptic messages to show what they’re missing being apart from one another.”

“They’re clearly coping pretty well, but there is a sense of loss and sometimes loneliness — that they would flourish rather than simply cope if they were back together,” she said.

Will these two get together again?

Claiming that it was “Tom’s yearning to return to the NFL that created the conflict in the first instance,” she said, “The issues that had resulted in divorce are what they will have to address and rinse squeaky clean now.”

Hemmings framed the divorce as fallout over a collision of decisions that ended badly and toed that other famous couples have split and reunited.

“Tom very publicly U-turned on his retirement from the NFL. Gisele also had a yo-yo decision-making process over her modeling career. The issues they had would seem to be a clash of priorities at a given point in time,” she said.

“More importantly, these are not issues about infidelity or falling out of love with each other. This means they can be resolved with compromise and consideration,” she said.

She said that tone of future posts will be a key to those following the couple.

“They are at the cryptic stage — Gisele, especially, is sending open-to-interpretation messages, which are giving her fans and followers hope,” she said.

Her prediction: “We’ll also see a few more posts from Tom and Gisele together as a family over the medium term and before any final decisions are made. They have to resolve and compromise and may have a third party in the form of counseling or therapy to help them work on that.”

The talk of reconciliation comes as Bündchen has been seen with billionaire Jeffrey Soffer, the ex-husband of model Elle Macpherson, according to the Daily Mail.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
jackwritings1@gmail.com
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




