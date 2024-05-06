Tom Brady Isn't Happy with Joke About Robert Kraft at His Roast - 'Don't Say That'

Tom Brady’s personal life and NFL career were put under the microphone as he was skewered during his televised roast on Sunday — but one topic appeared off-limits.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was not happy when comedian Jeff Ross poked fun at allegations that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft paid for sex acts at a Florida massage parlor in 2019.

Charges against Kraft were dropped in the case a year later, while Kraft issued an apology for whatever occurred at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida.

But the incident was front and center on Sunday when Ross poked fun at Kraft and drew the ire of Brady during the three-hour event Netflix billed as “The Greatest Roast of All Time.”

The roastmaster recounted a story that is often told about Brady being selected by the Patriots late in the 2000 NFL draft.

He joked, “So Tom became a Patriot and moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft’s office and said, ‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made, would you like a massage?’”

The line got a ton of laughs and Ross was teeing up another joke aimed at the Patriots owner when Brady intervened.

“I love Robert Kraft,” the comedian said as Brady got up, walked over to him and interrupted him.

“Don’t say that s*** again,” the former NFL star told him.

“OK, OK,” Ross said.

Kraft was nabbed, along with at least 24 other people, in a 2019 sting operation and charged with two misdemeanor counts of solicitation.

The charges were later dropped.

Months later, Kraft issued a statement of apology.

“I am truly sorry,” he said. “I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.”

While Brady stood by the owner of his former team, he appeared otherwise unbothered as comics and old friends alike

His divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen was one of the key topics.

Former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe hit his replacement with a dagger.

“Buddy, you know, you have more rings than I do,” Bledsoe told Brady. “But I’ve experienced a couple of things that you’ll never experience.”

Drew Bledsoe explains two things he’s experienced that Tom Brady never will. 😂 #GoCougs #TomBradyRoast pic.twitter.com/R7DXuJIP1g — Jason Krump (@JasonKrump) May 6, 2024

“The feeling of being the No. 1 overall draft pick in the NFL. And a 28th wedding anniversary,” he said. “It was yesterday.”

