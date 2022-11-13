Tom Brady Makes NFL History with Win, But Reminds Everyone He's the Least Athletic Superstar Ever

Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 in the NFL’s debut game in Munich, Germany.

One record was officially set by the seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady, and another may very well fall soon too.

Brady, by virtue of the team win on Sunday, became the first quarterback in NFL history to win a regular season game in four different countries.

Brady can now add Germany to Mexico, England, and, of course, the United States, as countries he has won a football game in. Brady won in Mexico and London as part of the New England Patriots.

The 45-year-old quarterback also set another NFL record, at least for now, in that he has surpassed Blake Bortles, of all random NFL quarterbacks, for the most passing yards on international soil.

The reason this record is not set in stone yet is because Brady needed 258 passing yards to break it, and got exactly 258 passing yards on Sunday. The NFL can theoretically adjust that stat total should a particular reception or pass be called into question and reviewed. While extremely unlikely, it’s still a possibility. Typically when this does happen, it’s usually just a yard or two that is adjusted and is adjusted within seven days at the absolute latest (typically these stat adjustments happen right after the game.) A yard or two in this case, however, would come short of the record.

So Brady has set one global wins record, and may very well have the global passing yard record soon too.

Things have taken a positive swing for Brady after a particularly brutal recent stretch that saw Brady anger both his now ex-wife and the military. The Buccaneers have won two straight games to claw back to a .500 record and put themselves firmly in contention within the NFC South.

And while all of those signs are pointing up, Sunday’s game was also a friendly reminder that Tom Brady, for all of his athletic accomplishments, might actually be one of the least athletic superstars in NFL history.

Have you watched any NFL games this year? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 51% (77 Votes) No: 49% (75 Votes)

At one point in the game against Seattle, Brady and the Bucs were driving and had the chance to really put the Seahawks away. The Bucs were leading 21-9, looking for at least three points, when they got a little too cute and had running back Leonard Fournette throw a pass to Brady.

The end results were… less than ideal:

To be clear, it wasn’t a great throw from Fournette, which is understandable given that he’s a running back and not a quarterback. But Brady’s utter inability to run the simplest route in football (Brady ran straight forward), as he stumbled over his own feet, really highlighted how unathletic Brady is for a veritable legend.

And look, if this was a one-time snafu, maybe you cut Brady some slack.

But it’s not a one-time snafu. In fact, the first time he butchered this, he may have very cost himself another Super Bowl ring:







Brady’s tumble and the interception by standout Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen led to a touchdown for the Seahawks, putting them right back in the game.

Alas, Brady and the Bucs were able to do just enough to hold off a surprisingly feisty Seahawks team.

The 6-4 Seahawks will have to stew on the loss a little longer than normal, as they now enter their bye week and will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving weekend. The 5-5 Buccaneers will also get a bye week, before traveling to Cleveland to face the Browns on Thanksgiving weekend.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.