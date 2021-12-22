Tom Brady Speaks Out on Sideline Tantrum, Screaming Match with Opposing Coach

The temper tantrums of Sunday were replaced Monday by a witty Tom Brady as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked about a rare night of frustrations.

In losing to the New Orleans Saints 9-0, the first time Brady had been shut out in 15 years, Brady had three outbursts of temper.

After throwing an interception, he threw a Microsoft tablet to the ground on the sideline.

Tom Brady threw the tablet after his INT 😳 (via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/PyvdFi30NO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2021

Brady ran over to the Saints sideline and appeared to tell a coach, “Go f*** yourself.” Later in the game, Brady screamed in the face of one of the officials in apparent disagreement with a decision.

On Monday, Brady talked about the game on the “Let’s Go” podcast.

“Tough to lose. Tough to get shut out at home,” Brady said.

Brady was asked about his uncommon displays of wrath on a very uncommon night.

“I was pretty pissed,” Brady said.

Then came the Brady wit.

“I broke the tablet. I threw it,” Brady said. “I didn’t want to throw an interception with that tablet so I made sure I hit the ground. It was out of use. There was no chance of that one being used after I got hold of that tablet.”

When the subject of his conversation with the Saints bench came up, Brady turned to sarcasm at first.

“We were just exchanging pleasantries, it was a nice night in Tampa,” Brady said.

“We were just wonderfully in the heat of the moment expressing, I wouldn’t say pleasantries, but we were very competitive in that moment, it was emotional, that’s just football players being football players,” he said.

Brady later noted that the Saints have “done well against me, they’ve done well against everybody. They’ve got a lot of good players. They’re really well coached. They’re a terrific defense and they play us really well,” he said.

Then the Brady wit resurfaced.

“Yeah, they’re called the ‘Saints.’ I don’t think they’re very saintly. A saint would have probably let us score once or twice yesterday. So gotta re-think that nickname,” he said.

But he was more direct in his comments about trying to ban hits like the one that will sideline wide receiver Chris Godwin, who tore an ACL after a hit on his knee while he was trying to make a catch.

“I’ve seen that hit too many times where a defenseless pass catcher is in the process of catching the ball and he’s hit by the defender,” Brady said.

“And a lot of defenders would say, ‘Well, we can’t hit him in the head anymore.’ Well, the point is, you can’t hit anybody in the head anymore. You can’t hit anyone in the knees anymore – except for receivers. You can still hit them, which doesn’t make any sense to me,” he said.

Brady, who said he will take his case for a ban on the hit to the league’s runes overlords, said “almost every pass catcher in the NFL would prefer a hit to the head over a hit to the knee.”

“I certainly would,” he said. “I would take that a million out of a million.”

