Tom Brady's Ex-Wife Looks Unrecognizable on Vogue Magazine Cover Following Divorce

 By Jack Davis  February 26, 2023 at 7:56am
Gisele Bundchen is back, and her first major modeling gig since her divorce from Tom Brady hit the stands this month.

Bundchen is set to be on the cover of Vogue Italia’s March 2023 issue.

The website ETOnline put its verdict in its headline, saying she “Looks Unrecognizable on First Magazine Cover Since Tom Brady Divorce.”

On the cover, she wore a red Valentino gown with her hair pressed tightly to her head and dyed to match the color of the dress. Inside she dons multiple outfits and wigs.

The magazine said the whole idea of the photo shoot was to show Bundchen in a different light.

Strange Dust Coats Cars Across Several States as Odd Smell Permeates the Air

“Our cover story is a chromatic journey through the thousand transformations of a woman who, usually portrayed naturally, is almost unrecognizable here,” Vogue posted on Instagram, as translated by Google.

“From this real Vogue Makeover, Gisele comes out different but basically always the same. Ready for a new page, maybe a new life. And she starts it like this: in red,” WTVJ quoted the magazine’s spread as saying.

“This Vogue Italia shoot was a clear reminder of why Bündchen was the highest-paid model in the world for more than a decade. With her return to the industry, we wouldn’t be surprised if she takes that throne again,” Allure opined.

Are more celebrities attempting to look more Satanic?

The results did not impress everyone on Twitter, with one user commenting, “When did the preferred aesthetic among celebs become satanic?”

In October, Brady and Bundchen divorced after 13 years of marriage.

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” Bundchen wrote in her social media post that announced the divorce.

“We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Brady later spoke about his personal life,

“Everyone’s going through different things. We all have our unique challenges in life, and we’re all humans, and we do the best we can do. And I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation