Tom Cotton Sets Stage to Nail Hunter in WH Cocaine Charge

 By Johnathan Jones  July 7, 2023 at 8:21am
Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas set the stage to force the Secret Service to reveal the identity of the cocaine culprit inside the White House in a letter to the agency’s director on Wednesday.

On Sunday, a white substance was found in the West Wing as the building was briefly evacuated.

The substance was tested and found to have been cocaine.

According to a report from Politico, investigators quickly said they did not believe they would ever find the person who brought the drug onto the property.

In a lengthy correspondence to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, Cotton asked her to brief him about protocols in place to keep the White House secure.

Those are protocols that presumably would find a suspect in any other crime committed in what is supposed to be the most secure building in the country.

Cotton essentially asked Cheatle to show the agency’s hand as the Secret Service has been accused of purposely fumbling the investigation and of protecting Hunter Biden — who many believe is the source of the latest Biden administration scandal.

“I urge you to release that information quickly, as the American people deserve to know whether illicit drugs were found in an area where confidential information is exchanged,” Cotton wrote.

He continued, “If the White House complex is not secure, Congress needs to know the details, as well as your plan to correct any security flaws. Please answer the following questions as soon as practicable, but in any event no later than 5:00PM on Friday, July 14.”

Cotton asked to be contacted immediately about scheduling a briefing.

He also asked for some key information regarding the ongoing hunt for a suspect.

“Who has access to the White House complex without passing through any security screening?” the senator asked.

Cotton also posed the question, “Who has access to the White House complex while subject to lesser security screening requirements than the most complete screening required of individuals accessing the West Wing?”

The Arkansas Republican reminded Cheatle that her agency is permitted by law to make arrests in the event a crime is suspected and asked for White House visitor logs.

He concluded, “Please provide details regarding the most recent complete audit, including whether it was conducted by the Secret Service or another entity.”

Cheatle had not publicly responded to Cotton as of Friday morning.

