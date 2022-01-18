The relativity devils are at it again. They sit on the shoulders of the Biden administration whispering poisoned promises of power that confuse even them.

The Federalist recently obtained an alleged draft of a proposed executive order on law enforcement that would, among other things, give rapists and molesters a choice of where to serve out their sentences based on their so-called gender identity preferences.

Most of the document is aimed at muzzling law enforcement through regulations and training.

On the 15th page of the 18-page draft, however, President Joe Biden purportedly directs the attorney general to make “necessary changes” to the Bureau of Prisons Transgender Offender Manual, as reported by Just the News. Among the proposed changes is a directive to “designate individuals to [federal] facilities in accordance with their gender identity.”

Though the draft was designated as “deliberative and pre-decisional — privileged and confidential,” Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas aimed to head off the alleged proposal at the pass.

In a news release, the senator stated, “President Biden’s plan to house male and female prisoners together will put women in danger. Documented cases prove that placing men — including ones who ‘identify’ as female — in women’s prisons puts female inmates at increased risk of sexual assault.”

Thank goodness Cotton has his eyes wide open. He recently introduced a bill that would defund critical race theory in schools.







Now he is back in action and has introduced a bill that would block the alleged Biden executive order draft.

The bill (Senate Bill 3481) has no co-sponsors and Cotton’s office did not respond to questions concerning how he knew the draft was authentic, according to Just the News.

Cotton’s bill would not prohibit prisons from setting up “specific housing units for transgender inmates based on security, medical, or programming needs” so long as transgender inmates are not housed “with inmates of the opposite sex.” In other words, the bill is not anti-transgender. It is designed to protect female prisoners from male inmates housed in the same jail.

This makes sense. And, in rare moments, the Biden administration has made sense as well.

Last year, the Biden team took a stand in protecting transgender individuals in prison. The Department of Justice backed a lawsuit filed by Ashley Diamond against the Georgia Department of Corrections, according to CBS News. The lawsuit alleged that men in prison sexually assaulted Diamond, who identifies as a woman, 14 times. It also said Diamond was denied hormone therapy because of prison policy.

“Being a woman in a men’s prison is a nightmare,” Diamond said in a statement. “I’ve been stripped of my identity. I never feel safe. Never. I experience sexual harassment on a daily basis, and the fear of sexual assault is always a looming thought. I’m bringing this lawsuit to bring about change on behalf of a community that deserves the inherent dignity to simply exist.”

The DOJ agreed. In a statement of interest filing in the lawsuit, the DOJ warned that transgender individuals who identify as women face a substantial risk of serious harm in men’s facilities. This, in turn, violates the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment, and is the perfect argument for Cotton’s bill, which would allow prisons to provide a separate housing unit for transgender inmates.

In another case, a male serial killer was given access to female prisoners in Washington State. The killer, known as Douglas Perry before legally changing his name to Donna Perry, is currently serving time at Washington Corrections Center for Women. In 2021, Perry was reportedly granted a transfer to the women’s facility.

A former female inmate of Washington Corrections Center for Women alleged she witnessed multiple sexual assaults by transgender felons, according to National Review. Choosing to remain anonymous, she said she herself suffered sexual assault by a transgender inmate.

Anonymous statements and purported drafts of executive orders may seem a bit iffy. Nevertheless, they both make sense.

The Biden administration, for whatever reason — if one dares to call it reason — has opted to side with the radical left against common sense in most cases. Handing authority to convicted felons serving prison sentences based on alleged gender identity preferences is, frankly, insane. Talk about lunatics running the asylum.

The radical left is fond of relativism. Today’s relativism is really a form of sophistry, the lefties are just not any good at it. Plato, one the greatest, if not the greatest, champion of reason who ever lived, despised sophists. In Plato’s day, the sophists were philosophers who sold their intellect for personal gain rather than the pursuit of truth. In other words, they were despicable.

Not much has changed, except there is even more sophistry around today — in government, education and bureaucracies of all kinds — and considerably less intellectual capacity. Gorgias, for example, a sophist in ancient Greece, was very smart. It took Plato some real effort to expose his arguments for what they were: hot air.

Today, however, sophistry seems to have won the day. Politicians and others invent narratives to further their goals. The problem is too many of the narratives, like putting men in women’s prisons or women in men’s prisons, are absurd. The contemporary sophist is confounded by their own competing narratives. They are fools dressed up as wisdom.

Cotton is old school. He uses reason to deflate false narratives that are disconnected from reality. SB 3481, if nothing else, should give everyone a moment to pause and reflect. It is an opportunity to bring reason back to the foreground in a world gone mad.

