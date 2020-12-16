Following COVID-19 protocols was apparently such an impossible assignment for the crew making the latest movie in the “Mission Impossible” series that actor Tom Cruise exploded on the set.

An audiotape of Cruise, who stars in the film, lashing out at the crew of a Warner Brothers studio in Britain was published by The Sun.

Both the British tabloid and Variety said the 58-year-old actor exploded on the set of “Mission Impossible 7” after he saw two crew members standing too close together near a computer screen.

Cruise began his rant by telling crew members that the safety protocols in place for the film were a model for others and that he did not want to lose that status.

“We want the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing!” he said.

Cruise said studios, insurance companies and producers are “looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf—ers.”

Then came the threats, as he apparently singled out specific violators.

“I don’t ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don’t do it, you’re fired. If I see you do it again, you’re f—ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it — that’s it, and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f—ing do it again,” he said.

The Hollywood star said the future of the film industry was at stake.

“That’s it! No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f—ing homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night. The future of this f—ing industry! So I’m sorry, I am beyond your apologies,” he said, making clear his determination that a virus outbreak will not stop production.

“I have told you and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this f—ing movie down! Is it understood?” he said. “If I see it again, you’re f—ing gone, and so are you. So you’re going to cost him his job. If I see it on the set, you’re gone and you’re gone. That’s it. Am I clear?”

Cruise tried to make it clear to the workers that he was protecting their best interests.

“Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason. And if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired. That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here. That’s it. That’s it, guys. Have a little think about it,” he said.

“That’s what I think of Universal and Paramount. Warner Brothers. Movies are going because of us. If we shut down it’s going to cost people f—ing jobs, their home, their family. That’s what’s happening. All the way down the line. And I care about you guys, but if you’re not going to help me, you’re gone,” Cruise said, according to The Sun.

The outlet quoted a source as giving context for the actor’s explosion.

“Tom has taken it upon himself, along with the health and safety department, to try to force the safety precautions, with a view to keeping the film running,” the person was quoted as saying. “He does daily rounds to make sure that everything is set up appropriately, that people are behaving and working as safely as they can. He is very proactive when it comes to safety.”

The source added, “Everyone was wearing masks. It was purely that these people were standing under a metre away from each other. It isn’t known whether he saw those guys breaking the rules before or whether this was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

