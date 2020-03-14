Tom Hanks' Son Gives Update on the Status of His Parents: 'They're Not Trippin''

Actor Tom Hanks and his son each shared upbeat messages about the health of the actor and his wife, Rita Wilson, who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus while filming a movie in Australia.

On Wednesday, the actor revealed that they were in quarantine after testing positive for the virus.

Later that night, his son Chet Hanks posted an upbeat message on Instagram.

“What’s up, everyone? Um, yeah, it’s true. My parents got coronavirus. Crazy, um, they’re both down in Australia, right now, because my dad was shooting a movie down there, um, but I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine,” Chet Hanks said.

TRENDING: James Woods Roasts 'Booze-and-Botox Besotted' Pelosi for Giggly Virus Speech

“They’re not even that sick. They’re not worried about it,” he added.

“They’re not trippin’, but they’re going through the necessary health precautions, obviously but I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about,” Chet Hanks continued. “I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well wishes, but um, I think it’s all gonna be all right, but I appreciate it and just everybody stay safe out there. Much love.”

Also on Thursday, Tom Hanks took to Instagram to project an upbeat message.

“Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time,” he said.

Are you worried about the coronavirus outbreak? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 23% (506 Votes) 77% (1694 Votes)

“There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball,” Hanks added, using a line from his 1992 movie “A League of Their Own.”

Wilson also put out a positive message on Twitter:

From here on out, the only Corona I want is from Mexico and you drink it. — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020

Twitter buzzed with comments about Hanks:

RELATED: Famous Faces Who Passed Away in February 2020

So @tomhanks has Coronavirus which means next year he’ll star in a film about it and probably win an #oscar – hope he gets better soon btw pic.twitter.com/tZNrbDmuFX — Martyn Collins (@MartynCollins_) March 14, 2020

The actress took to Twitter Thursday to ask for song and title recommendations for a Spotify playlist. She later shared the resulting playlist, titled “Quarantunes.” https://t.co/ExCp9O12em — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 14, 2020

Starring Tom Hanks https://t.co/loVhzo6vSI — Paradoxe, The Great (@Astronomikal1) March 14, 2020

Hanks and Wilson were Australia for the filming of a movie about Elvis Presley, in which Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker, who was Presley’s manager, according to The Associated Press.

Work on the movie has since stopped.

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus),” a Warner Bros spokeperson said in a statement to CNN.

“We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.”

“The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment,” the statement concluded.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.