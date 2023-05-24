Tom Hanks' Wife Issues Explanation After Cameras Appear to Show Actor Berating Red Carpet Worker

Cameras often lie, and Tom Hanks’ wife, Rita Wilson, wanted the truth to be made clear after some images of the actor went viral.

Hanks was attending the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on Tuesday for the screening of his new film “Asteroid City” when it appeared the actor became engaged in a heated discussion with someone.

In the images, Hanks seemed to be pointing his finger at the man, but much like Hollywood everything was not at it seemed, according to Wilson.

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson seemingly scold man at ‘Asteroid City’ Cannes premiere https://t.co/9QHU02xJMP pic.twitter.com/mimn1v7dC1 — Page Six (@PageSix) May 23, 2023

People were quick to take to Twitter to give their opinion on the images:

“These two seem to be always screaming at someone about something,” one Twitter user wrote.

These two seem to be always screaming at someone about something 🤦‍♀️ — Donna Duggan (@mokabear18) May 24, 2023

Another added, “Knockin over my wife,” making reference to a 2022 video in which Hanks yelled at a fan for almost doing just that.



Wilson was quick to take to her Instagram stories to set the record straight on what really went down on the red carpet.

Wilson posted a message over a screen shot of the U.K.’s Daily Mail story titled, “Raving Private Ryan! Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson remonstrate with a red carpet staffer as they attend the 76th Cannes Film Festival premiere of Asteroid City.”

She wrote, “‘This is called I can’t hear you. People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go?’

“But that doesn’t sell stories!” Wilson quipped. “Nice try. We had a great time! Go see Asteroid City!”

The man, who just so happened to be a PR manager, also gave a statement regarding the incident.

In a translated tweet, he stated, “They just ask me if they should go back to the start of the mat with the rest of the film crew. (I’m not security).”

Ils me demandent simplement s’ils doivent retourner au début du tapis avec le reste de l’équipe du film (je ne suis pas la sécurité 😉) — Vincent Chapalain (@vincechap) May 23, 2023

The manager added a winky face emoji to lighten the mood even more.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.