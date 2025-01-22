Tom Homan Confirms Mass Deportation Operation Is Already Underway, Sends Special Message to Sanctuary Cities

Trump administration border czar Tom Homan confirmed on Tuesday that mass deportations are underway as Immigration and Customs Enforcement starts to arrest illegal immigrants.

Homan said during an appearance on “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News that there are ICE teams “out there as of today” executing on deportation plans, starting with the most dangerous illegal entrants into the country.

“We gave them direction to prioritize public safety threats that we’re looking for,” he revealed.

“We’ve been working up the target list.”

Several media outlets reported in recent days that Chicago would be the first target for ICE raids, but Homan said the plans changed after the information was leaked.

“There was some discussion about Chicago because the specific operational plan was released,” he told to Fox News.

“So we had to look at and reevaluate, ‘Does this raise officer safety concerns?’ And it does. But we’ve addressed that, and teams are out there, effective today.”

Such concerns about ICE agent safety come after David Maland, a Border Patrol agent based in Vermont, was killed in the line of duty on Monday near the Canadian border.

Homan reiterated that those deemed public safety threats will be particularly targeted for deportation but said that no illegal immigrant is “off the table” for arrests over his or her illegal entry into the United States.

“Right out of the gate it’s public safety threats, those who are in the country illegally that have been convicted, arrested for serious crime,” Homan said.

“But let me be clear. There’s not only public safety threats that will be arrested, because in sanctuary cities, we’re not allowed to get that public safety threat in the jail, which means we got to go to the neighborhood and find him,” he continued.

“And when we find him, he may be with others. And unlike the last administration, we’re not going to tell ICE officers not to arrest an illegal alien,” the border czar explained.

Homan revealed that sanctuary cities that have refused to cooperate with ICE will see federal immigration raids against the wills of their leaders.

“So if they find, others will be arrested. So sanctuary cities will get exactly what they don’t want, more agents in their neighborhoods and more collateral arrests,” he said.

Trump instituted significant policy changes related to immigration on the first day of his administration.

One of multiple executive orders pertaining to border security noted that the Biden administration “invited, administered, and oversaw an unprecedented flood of illegal immigration into the United States.”

“It is the policy of the United States to faithfully execute the immigration laws against all inadmissible and removable aliens, particularly those aliens who threaten the safety or security of the American people,” the order from Trump said.

“Further, it is the policy of the United States to achieve the total and efficient enforcement of those laws, including through lawful incentives and detention capabilities.”

