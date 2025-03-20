Tom Homan Has Defiant Response to Judge Who Ordered Deportation Flight Halt: 'Not Gonna Stop Us'

Border czar Tom Homan sent a blunt message Thursday to the district judge who ordered a deportation flight packed with terrorists to return to the United States.

Homan was attending a “Socratic stage” event at the New College of Florida in Sarasota, along with Gov. Ron DeSantis and former acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.

The discussion covered many topics, including President Donald Trump’s recent invocation of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, aimed against the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

At one point, the host asked Homan about the recent controversy involving U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who on Saturday ordered a departing flight full of terrorists to return to the United States.

More than 250 terrorists were aboard the flights, including gang members of MS-13 and Tren de Aragua, according to the U.K.’s Guardian.

Their rap sheets included kidnapping, sexual abuse of a child, aggravated assault, prostitution, robbery, and aggravated assault of a police officer, Fox News reported.

“What basically he wanted us to do was turn planes around in mid-air — full of terrorists — and bring them back into the United States, which is ridiculous. And, we didn’t do it. Now it’s under litigation,” Homan said.

“But I’ve been clear, I’ll let DOJ fight it out. I’m not a lawyer, I’m a cop, so we’ll let the lawyers fight it out. But bottom line is, we’re not gonna stop doing what we’re doing. We’re gonna arrest illegal aliens today, we’re going to arrest TdA today, we’re going to deport TdA today, we’re going to deport criminals every single day,” he said.

“They’re not going to stop us,” Homan added. “The district court judge isn’t going to stop us from making this country safe again. We’re going to keep moving forward.”

In a filing Wednesday, the Department of Justice accused Boasberg of “digressive micromanagement,” after he tried stopping the flights. The judge demanded the DOJ answer five questions by Wednesday at noon, according to Fox News:

1) What time did the plane take off from U.S. soil and from where?

2) What time did it leave U.S. airspace?

3) What time did it land in which foreign country (including if it made more than one stop)?

4) What time were individuals subject solely to the Proclamation transferred out of U.S. custody?

“The Court has now spent more time trying to ferret out information about the Government’s flight schedules and relations with foreign countries than it did in investigating the facts before certifying the class action in this case,” the filing read, which was co-signed by Attorney General Pamela Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and others.

“That observation reflects how upside-down this case has become, as digressive micromanagement has outweighed consideration of the case’s legal issues,” the filing read.

