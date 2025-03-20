Share
News
White House Border Czar Tom Homan, seen talking with reporters outside the White House earlier this week, told a Florida audience Thursday that an activist federal judge "isn’t going to stop us from making this country safe again."
White House Border Czar Tom Homan, seen talking with reporters outside the White House earlier this week, told a Florida audience Thursday that an activist federal judge "isn’t going to stop us from making this country safe again." (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Tom Homan Has Defiant Response to Judge Who Ordered Deportation Flight Halt: 'Not Gonna Stop Us'

 By Ole Braatelien  March 20, 2025 at 3:47pm
Share

Border czar Tom Homan sent a blunt message Thursday to the district judge who ordered a deportation flight packed with terrorists to return to the United States.

Homan was attending a “Socratic stage” event at the New College of Florida in Sarasota, along with Gov. Ron DeSantis and former acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.

The discussion covered many topics, including President Donald Trump’s recent invocation of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, aimed against the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

At one point, the host asked Homan about the recent controversy involving U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who on Saturday ordered a departing flight full of terrorists to return to the United States.

More than 250 terrorists were aboard the flights, including gang members of MS-13 and Tren de Aragua, according to the U.K.’s Guardian.

Their rap sheets included kidnapping, sexual abuse of a child, aggravated assault, prostitution, robbery, and aggravated assault of a police officer, Fox News reported.

Boasberg wanted time to determine the legality of Trump’s mass deportation via the Alien Enemies Act.



“What basically he wanted us to do was turn planes around in mid-air — full of terrorists — and bring them back into the United States, which is ridiculous. And, we didn’t do it. Now it’s under litigation,” Homan said.

“But I’ve been clear, I’ll let DOJ fight it out. I’m not a lawyer, I’m a cop, so we’ll let the lawyers fight it out. But bottom line is, we’re not gonna stop doing what we’re doing. We’re gonna arrest illegal aliens today, we’re going to arrest TdA today, we’re going to deport TdA today, we’re going to deport criminals every single day,” he said.

“They’re not going to stop us,” Homan added. “The district court judge isn’t going to stop us from making this country safe again. We’re going to keep moving forward.”

In a filing Wednesday, the Department of Justice accused Boasberg of “digressive micromanagement,” after he tried stopping the flights. The judge demanded the DOJ answer five questions by Wednesday at noon, according to Fox News:

1) What time did the plane take off from U.S. soil and from where?

Related:
Rabid Protesters Confront Tom Homan - He Smirks, Takes a Bite of His Apple, And Shows Exactly How You Deal with These People

2) What time did it leave U.S. airspace?

3) What time did it land in which foreign country (including if it made more than one stop)?

4) What time were individuals subject solely to the Proclamation transferred out of U.S. custody?

Do you like what Tom Homan has done so far?

5) How many people were aboard solely on the basis of the Proclamation?

“The Court has now spent more time trying to ferret out information about the Government’s flight schedules and relations with foreign countries than it did in investigating the facts before certifying the class action in this case,” the filing read, which was co-signed by Attorney General Pamela Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and others.

“That observation reflects how upside-down this case has become, as digressive micromanagement has outweighed consideration of the case’s legal issues,” the filing read.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien has written for The Western Journal since 2022. He earned his bachelor's from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 Search Is Back On, Government Approves $70 Million Scramble
Tom Homan Has Defiant Response to Judge Who Ordered Deportation Flight Halt: 'Not Gonna Stop Us'
Two Illegal Aliens Escape from Detention Center - ICE Not Happy with Response from Local Officials
Watch: Eerie Green Flames Explode, Rattle Heavy Manhole Covers in Freak Texas Tech Fire
Surfer Presumed Dead After Drone Video Shows 'A Lot of Blood, The Shark, And Some Other Things'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation