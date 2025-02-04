Tom Homan Delivers Bad News to Dem Gov Hiding Illegal Above His Garage

President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, threw down the gauntlet to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, warning the Democrat if he insists on harboring illegal aliens, he’ll be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Over the weekend, Murphy foolishly incriminated himself by bragging that he was harboring an illegal alien above his garage — in defiance of Trump’s executive order and in violation of federal immigration laws.

At an event hosted by the left-wing group Blue Wave New Jersey, Murphy gloated: “There is someone in our broader universe whose immigration status is not yet at the point that they are trying to get it to. And we said, ‘You know what? Let’s have her live at our house above our garage.’

“And good luck to the feds coming in to try to get her,” the governor crowed defiantly.

On Monday, Fox News host Sean Hannity asked Homan to comment on Murphy’s brainless self-own.

“I think the governor is pretty foolish,” the border czar said. “I got note of it, won’t let it go. We’ll look into it.”

“And if he’s knowingly — knowingly — harboring, concealing an illegal alien, that’s a violation of Title 8, United States Code 1324. I would seek prosecution, or the Secretary would seek prosecution,” Homan replied.

“So maybe he’s bluffing. Maybe he’s not. We’ll deal with that,” he warned.

As a reminder, Title 8, U.S. Code 1324 prohibits the harboring, smuggling, transporting, or concealing of illegal immigrants.

The penalty for violating this longstanding federal law is 5 to 10 years in jail.

The death penalty could also be imposed if an innocent person is killed by an illegal alien who was roaming the streets because a left-wing governor or mayor enabled it.

“Moreover, if the violation results in the death of any person, the defendant may be punished by death or by imprisonment for any term of years,” the law stated.

Homan then issued a blanket warning to the Democratic mayors of “sanctuary cities,” saying the clock is ticking.

“And as far as suing sanctuary cities, well, get in line, because the Trump administration’s going to do that already,” he said.

“Sanctuary cities are sanctuaries for criminals. With one example … New York City: If they would have gave us over the killer of Laken Riley when he got arrested in New York City for endangering a child, he would have been in jail, and he would never have killed Laken Riley,” Homan said.

The border czar continued: “Sanctuary cities are responsible for deaths of thousands — thousands — of young children throughout my career. And we’re going to sue ‘em.”

Moreover, Homan added, this president “will end sanctuary cities.”

As Democrats intensify the contrived emotional blackmail in a bid to manipulate the public into prioritizing illegal aliens over U.S. citizens, Americans must remember that this nation does not exist to serve as a dumping ground for unvetted armies of third-world migrants.

As the late President Ronald Reagan reminded us, “A nation that cannot control its borders is not a nation.”

No nation — no matter how wealthy or powerful — can survive the catastrophic impact of unfettered illegal immigration, which drains public resources and endangers national security.

