Tom Homan Issues Statement After Meeting with Tim Walz and Jacob Frey

They met, they talked and they did not agree.

That was the bottom line of social media posts from Border Czar Tom Homan and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

“Today I met with Governor Walz, Mayor Frey, and top law enforcement officials to discuss the issues on the ground in Minnesota. We all agree that we need to support our law enforcement officers and get criminals off the streets,” Homan said in a Tuesday post on X.

“While we don’t agree on everything, these meetings were a productive starting point and I look forward to more conversations with key stakeholders in the days ahead.”

Today I met with Governor Walz, Mayor Frey, and top law enforcement officials to discuss the issues on the ground in Minnesota. We all agree that we need to support our law enforcement officers and get criminals off the streets. While we don’t agree on everything, these meetings… — Thomas D. Homan (@RealTomHoman) January 27, 2026

Homan said the administration is not wavering in its commitments.

“President Trump has been clear: he wants American cities to be safe and secure for law-abiding residents — and they will be,” he said.

Frey said all he wants is for the federal government to leave his city.

“Today, Chief O’Hara and I met with Border Czar Homan and had a productive conversation. I reiterated that my main ask is for Operation Metro Surge to end as quickly as possible,” Frey posted on X.

“Public safety works best when it’s built on community trust, not tactics that create fear or division.”

Today, Chief O’Hara and I met with Border Czar Homan and had a productive conversation. I reiterated that my main ask is for Operation Metro Surge to end as quickly as possible. Public safety works best when it’s built on community trust, not tactics that create fear or division. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 27, 2026

President Donald Trump indicated that he may change tactics in his administration’s effort to deport criminal illegal immigrants, according to ABC News.

“You know, we have Tom Homan there now, we put him in there. He’s great. And they met with the governor, the mayor, everybody else. And we’ll, we’re going to de-escalate a little bit,” Trump said in one Tuesday interview.

Trump said he is not retreating.

“I haven’t heard that at all, because it’s just the opposite,” Trump said. “But It’s not a question of retreat. We want — we want safe cities.”

“I don’t think it’s a pullback. It’s a little bit of a change.”

On Monday, Trump said if state and local officials cooperated, the Minnesota operation would be wrapped up quickly.

“What we need is their criminals. You know, they have criminals. And all I said, ‘just give us your criminals’ and if you give us the criminals, it all goes away,” he said.

On Wednesday, Trump issued a sterner comment on Truth Social, writing, “Surprisingly, Mayor Jacob Frey just stated that, ‘Minneapolis does not, and will not, enforce Federal Immigration Laws.’ This is after having had a very good conversation with him. Could somebody in his inner sanctum please explain that this statement is a very serious violation of the Law, and that he is PLAYING WITH FIRE!”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.