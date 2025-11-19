Tom Homan Just Put Mamdani on Notice: 'We're Gonna Be Coming to New York City'

White House border czar Tom Homan gave notice to those who are subverting the enforcement of immigration laws, saying that they can either do their jobs or step aside so others can do it for them.

Homan appeared on Fox News and responded to questions about ongoing ICE operations across the country.

Because New York City operates as a sanctuary city, Homan stated that “I plan on being in New York City in the near future, we’re going to do operations in New York City… so we can address the public safety threats.”

Homan: “I plan on being in New York City in the near future. We’re gonna do operations in New York City. Me and Mayor Adams at one point had an agreement to let ICE in to Rikers … we are increasing the enforcement presence in New York City.” pic.twitter.com/u6aExLQPK6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 18, 2025

Fox News’ Bill Hemmer brought up operations in Charlotte, North Carolina, and suggested that they don’t want ICE there.

He showed Homan a clip of Rep. Alma Adams, a Democrat from North Carolina, saying that there was “total disregard for… those of us who represent Charlotte… They want to come in, they want to sneak in. Well, they said they were coming, they just didn’t tell us what they were going to do or where they were going to be.”

When asked for his response to these sentiments and to Adams’ comments, Homan clarified the difference between a want and a need.

Homan said, “She can dislike it all she wants. We’d like her to be a partner and come and work with us on it, but if she doesn’t want it, stand to the side and watch us do your job.”

Throughout the interview, Homan addressed the need for elected individuals to do their job. It’s not a matter of not wanting ICE in their cities. It’s a matter of needing them to do their job, which is enforcing the law.

Hemmer then asked Homan to qualify differences between the Democrat-run cities of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Houston, Texas. An image on screen reflected that ICE operations in Houston between Oct. 1 and Nov. 12 arrested 3,593 criminal illegal aliens, including three murderers, 51 child predators, and 366 individuals convicted of DWIs, just to name a few.

Hemmer asked Homan if the staggering number of arrests ICE are able to make in Houston is enabled by the level of help and cooperation received from their mayor and other civil servants.

Homan said, “What happened in Houston was a fantastic operation,” revealing that nine child rapists were arrested on the first day.

“Regardless of if it’s a Republican or Democratic city, we’re going to enforce the laws across this country and take those public safety threats off the street,” Homan said. “And I’ve said this from day one, sanctuary cities, we’re flooding the zone, because we know they are releasing public safety threats into the community every day. That’s where the biggest problem is, and that’s where we’re sending the majority of the agents.”

Hemmer then brought up San Francisco, California, where a number of leaders approached the administration saying they would like a chance to address the illegal immigrant situation in their own way. Hemmer then shared that New York City will reportedly make a similar appeal.

Hemmer asked Homan about the matter, and Homan said that he and Trump have discussed it. Homan shared that he spoke directly with the mayor of San Francisco.

Homan added that he and the president will monitor their success, and if they think that they need to move in, they will. But he went on to say that even though San Francisco is a sanctuary city, they are taking action against “the worst of the worst,” and their law enforcement is stepping up.

When asked if the same deal might exist with New York City, Homan said he and Trump are open to discussion and willing to meet with anybody from the Big Apple.

Hemmer’s final question brought up the illegal alien from Uzbekistan who was driving an 18-wheeler, having obtained a commercial driver’s license in Pennsylvania.

This should go without saying, but terrorist illegal aliens should NOT be operating 18-wheelers on America’s highways.@ICEgov arrested Akhror Bozorov, a criminal illegal alien from Uzbekistan wanted in his origin country for belonging to a terrorist organization. He is accused… pic.twitter.com/N9I8rN6Pcy — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 17, 2025

Homan said, “We don’t know who all the terrorists are.” He explained that this is why it is all the more important to enforce the laws, which make clear that if an individual enters the country illegally without any documentation, they will be detained.

The interview ended with Homan saying that we have the most secure border in the history of the nation right now under Trump because the administration is enforcing federal law.

