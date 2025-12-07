Tom Homan Nukes Heckler Who Calls Him Traitor: 'Grow A Backbone, Put a Kevlar Vest and a Gun on'

Border czar Tom Homan fired off at a heckler who accused him of being a “racist” and a “traitor” during a Turning Point USA event in El Paso, Texas, on Thursday.

Protesters shouted at Homan as he spoke about his concerns for the safety of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and illegal immigrants. Other hecklers shouted at Homan over his crackdown on illegal immigration.

“Call me what you want, I don’t care,” Homan told the protester.

“Traitor,” the heckler shouted.

“You know, I want to take questions, I’ll take questions a little bit, but once you grow a backbone, put a Kevlar vest and a gun on your hip and go secure this border,” Homan said.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES! Tom Homan got HECKLED in El Paso, his response was fire HOMAN: “Call me what you want. I don’t care.” HECKLER: “Traitor!” HOMAN: “You know, sir? Why don’t you grow a BACKBONE, put a Kevlar vest and a gun on your hip, and go SECURE THIS BORDER!” Boom. 🫳🎤 pic.twitter.com/EaBaLZYsgh — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 5, 2025



Another attendee accused Homan of inspiring Patrick Crusius to kill nearly two dozen people inside a Walmart in 2019, according to the New York Post. Crusius is serving a life sentence for the Aug. 3, 2019, shooting that killed 23 people and injured 22 others.

“Patrick Crusius, your everyday conservative, drove hundreds of miles to our city based on your belief that Hispanics are replacing the white race of white people and we need a scare to deter Hispanics from coming into the country,” the person said.

“What I said was, the open border was an action, was a mess, and it was by design,” Homan responded.

Under Homan’s leadership, ICE has made a record-breaking number of arrests and has ramped up operations across the U.S. The border czar has had to live separately from his wife because of the death threats his family has received.

Assaults against ICE agents surged 1,150 percent since President Donald Trump returned to office, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.