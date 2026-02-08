Tom Homan Reveals How Many Anti-ICE Agitators Have Been Arrested: Many Are Paying the Price

Border czar Tom Homan told reporters that over 150 people had been arrested for trying to thwart United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

The deployment of hundreds of law enforcement personnel to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area by the Department of Homeland Security drew national attention after the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good in January. Homan told reporters on Wednesday that ICE had arrested over 250 criminals, including 14 convicted of homicide, before discussing how many people had been charged under 18 USC 111.

“At the same time, professional law enforcement officers should and need to be able to perform their sworn duties without being harassed, impeded, or assaulted,” Homan said. “I want everyone, anyone to report instances of alleged misconduct or wrongdoing. There’s a way to report that.”

“The Trump administration has taken violations of 18 USC 111, which is assaulting, impeding, interfering, we’re taking that seriously,” Homan continued. “If you violate the law, you will be federally prosecuted. In the past month, 158 people have been arrested for violation of [18 USC] 111, 85 cases have been already accepted for prosecutions. The rest remain pending.”

According to Fox News Digital, a so-called “rapid response network” in Minnesota tracked ICE vehicles, shared their locations, and requested backup to engage with agents, which occasionally led to physical confrontations. Both Good and Pretti were reportedly involved with such a network.

Homan also said that ICE had taken over 250 criminals into custody during its operations.

“As part of the surge operation here, numerous criminal aliens have already been arrested,” Homan said.

“We’re taking a lot of bad people off the street,” Homan continued. “Everybody should be grateful for that.”

President Donald Trump declared an end to “Temporary Protected Status” for Somalis on Nov. 22, days after City Journal published a report on welfare fraud in Minnesota. After the surge of federal immigration enforcement was announced, Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis said that police would not cooperate with the operation during an interview with WCCO, a CBS-affiliated TV station in the city, that aired Dec. 7.

