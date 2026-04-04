Tom Homan Reveals What's Next for DOJ After Bondi's Exit

Border czar Tom Homan said Thursday that the administration will press ahead with its immigration agenda without pause following the firing of Pam Bondi.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche will serve as acting head of the Justice Department (DOJ) following Bondi’s departure.

Appearing on “The Will Cain Show,” Homan made clear the administration does not intend to slow its legal and enforcement agenda.

“I think Todd Blanche will step up and won’t skip a beat. I think you keep that train on the track. We’ll keep moving forward,” Homan told host Will Cain.

Homan said he wasn’t aware of Bondi’s firing in advance.

“Well, of course, I wasn’t in the loop on that. But Pam Bondi, look, we have a close relationship. I have her cell phone, a personal cell phone number. We talked quite a bit. Same with Todd Blanche. I talk to Todd Blanche very frequently to talk about immigration cases, right?” Homan added.

“Not only prosecuting smugglers and traffickers but suing sanctuary cities and taking action against agitators that have assaulted ICE agents. So I’ve got a close relationship with both. I wish Pam Bondi the best.”

Bondi came under repeated criticism for her handling of the files related to Jeffrey Epstein. In February 2025, she said she had Epstein’s client roster on her desk and soon distributed binders with largely redundant material to conservative figures at the White House.

Tensions intensified in July.

Axios revealed that a DOJ memo found no client list existed and said Epstein’s death was a suicide. Following the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November, the DOJ gradually released the files.

Trump has been frustrated with Bondi’s leadership for months, privately calling her a “weak and ineffective enforcer.”

In March, the House Oversight Committee voted to summon Bondi for testimony on the Epstein files, with bipartisan support including five Republican members.

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