Tom Homan Sends a Reality Check to Zohran Mamdani: 'Good Luck on That'

President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan warned New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani on Monday about not cooperating with federal officials when it comes to deporting illegal aliens.

Homan was asked by reporters about Mamdani’s promise to not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, and if there is a plan to counter the self-described democratic socialist.

“Good luck on that,” he replied. “Because we’re going to be in New York City. And President Trump said . . . we’re going to double down and triple down on sanctuary cities. Why? Not because they’re blue cities or blue states. [But] because we know that’s where the problem is. We know they’re releasing public safety threats and national security threats to the streets everyday because they don’t honor our detainers.”

“We don’t have that problem like, in Florida, where every sheriff in the state is working with us,” Homan continued. “So where are we going to send our assets? We’re going to send them where the problem is: Sanctuary Cities. I’ve said it before. We’ll flood the zone of sanctuary cities.”

He also said if local officials get in the way of federal authorities, they’ll just ramp up community raids and worksite operations.

“If they don’t let us arrest the bad guy in the county jail, they’re going to arrest them in the community,” Homan concluded. “We’re going to arrest them at a worksite. So we’re going to increase community operations. We’re going to increase worksite enforcement operations. We’re going to get the bad guys, so if they don’t want to help, get out of the way. We’re coming to do it.”

Q: “Zohran Mamdani, the likely next mayor of New York City, has promised not to cooperate with you or with ICE…How are you going to handle that?” Tom Homan: “Good luck on that because we’re going to be in New York City…” pic.twitter.com/zr9JJy14ci — CSPAN (@cspan) July 7, 2025

It’s fascinating how often Democrats are willing to die on the hill of fighting federal immigration agents at every turn.

Do you approve of the work Tom Homan has done so far? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Sanctuary city mayors — and the Democratic governors who shield them — are not above the law.

They are not allowed to obstruct ICE’s duties, and then claim “compassion” as a reason for allowing millions of people to hide from the government.

If Mamdani — and others like him — were to direct local officials to defy the Trump administration, that would only lead to a bigger federal force in these cities causing further escalation.

It is a slap in the face of every American when prospective leaders like Mamdani show preference to illegals over United States citizens.

President Donald Trump already made it clear last week that he would use his powers to check Mamdani if he were to win the election in November, saying: “We don’t need a communist in this country.”

“But if we have one, I’m going to be watching over him very carefully on behalf of the nation,” he added.

Trump also said if the far-left candidate were to win and tried to ignore ICE, “then we’ll have to arrest him,” and brought up the idea of cutting the city’s federal funding.

The commander in chief was elected to carry out this exact agenda, and to appoint people like Homan who is uncompromising, focused, and direct.

The days of using taxpayer dollars and resources to fund foreigners, while U.S. citizens suffer from economic hardship, are over.

Sanctuary city and state leaders are on notice. Trump has already shown he’s willing to call anyone’s bluff with the full might of his presidential powers, and the courts are backing him up.

Liberal lawmakers would be wise to observe which way the wind is blowing, and finally execute the duties of their office for a change.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.