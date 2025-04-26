The acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement is sending a pretty straightforward message to judges who think they can break the law with impunity: Good luck with that.

In the wake of a Wisconsin judge’s arrest on charges she helped an illegal immigrant avoid being taken into custody, Tom Homan warned jurists “DON’T CROSS THAT LINE” into activism in the courtroom.

The message came after Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan, 65, was arrested on Friday morning. She’s being charged with two felonies after she allegedly aided an illegal immigrant in evading arrest.

Photos of Judge Hannah Dugan’s arrest by the FBI today at the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Now charged with 2 felonies-obstructing a U.S. agency & concealing an individual to stop an arrest. Both carry a max penalty of 6 years and a $350K fine. ⁦@FBI⁩ ⁦@PamBondi⁩ pic.twitter.com/MzhQkPAji1 — Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) April 25, 2025

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, she’s facing obstruction and concealing an individual charges.

“Specifically, the complaint says Dugan assisted Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an undocumented Mexican immigrant, avoid being arrested by federal immigration officials at the Milwaukee County Courthouse after he appeared in her courtroom for a pretrial conference on April 18. Flores-Ruiz is facing three misdemeanor battery counts,” the paper reported.

“Two federal agents eventually chased Flores-Ruiz down outside the courthouse and apprehended him at West State Street and North 10th Street downtown, according to the complaint.”

FBI Director Kash Patel slammed the judge in a statement on social media: “Just NOW, the FBI arrested Judge Hannah Dugan out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin on charges of obstruction — after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week.”

“We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien— to evade arrest.”

Just NOW, the FBI arrested Judge Hannah Dugan out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin on charges of obstruction — after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week. We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 25, 2025

Not only that, Attorney General Pam Bondi said the judge actually confronted the ICE agents outside the courtroom.

“The judge screams at the immigration officers. She’s furious. Visibly shaken. Upset. Sends them off to talk to the chief judge,” Bondi told Fox News.

“She comes back in the courtroom — you’re not going to believe this — takes the defendant and the defense attorney back in her chambers. Takes them out a private exit and tells them to leave, while a state prosecutor and victims of domestic violence are sitting in the courtroom,” she added. “Can’t make this up.”







In addition, a former New Mexico judge and his wife were arrested by federal agents on Thursday after it was alleged they were harboring an illegal immigrant and member of the Tren de Aragua gang in their home.

In a statement on social media, Homan said that jurists aren’t above the law, no matter what they may think of it.

“Nobody should be surprised by the arrest of two judges. I have said many times within the past few months, that people can choose to support illegal immigration and not assist ICE in removing criminal illegal aliens from our communities, BUT DON’T CROSS THAT LINE,” he said on X.

Nobody should be surprised by the arrest of two judges. I have said many times within the past few months, that people can choose to support illegal immigration and not assist ICE in removing criminal illegal aliens from our communities, BUT DON’T CROSS THAT LINE. If you… — Thomas D. Homan (@RealTomHoman) April 25, 2025

“If you actively impede our enforcement efforts or if you knowingly harbor or conceal illegal aliens from ICE you will be prosecuted. These actions are felonies. More to come…”

Facts are facts, and the law is the law. Those who do not agree with it can take recourse through legislative means or via the ballot box — but they can’t take the law into their own hands, particularly if they’re charged with carrying out the law.

The fact that these people are quickly becoming heroes to the left — and the people enforcing the law are the bad guys — indicates that this isn’t about misplaced compassion or bleeding-heart sympathies. It’s outright disdain for the rule of law and obstruction for those who try to enforce it. If these allegations are substantiated, the consequences should reflect the contempt they’ve shown for the rule of law.

