Tom Homan Speaks on Ilhan Omar Raid: 'This Investigation Was Ongoing for a While'

In an interview with Fox News on Monday night, border czar Tom Homan said that the investigation against “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar was “ongoing for a while” and involved both the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security.

The appearance came after Omar, a Somali-born fourth-term Minnesota Democrat, said that President Donald Trump and his administration “has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns,” blaming that for the raid.

However, the administration indicated that it was much more serious than that.

“The big picture here is a federal judge in Washington, D.C., signed off on a search warrant. That means there’s probable cause that a federal crime was committed, and there would be evidence of that crime in the area to be searched, which in this case was Representative Omar’s home,” former assistant U.S. attorney Jonathan Fahey told the New York Post about the Tuesday morning search.

“For a D.C. judge to sign off on something that’s 20 years old, you have to say you believe there is current evidence of the crime in her house,” he added.

“A judge must have been very convinced.”

Sources said the Homeland Security Investigations raid was in relation to criminal fraud involving Omar’s immigration paperwork, which was filled out by her late father.

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She received automatic citizenship due to the fact that her father represented her as a minor in a 2000 application. However, in 2019, her first year in Congress, a Minnesota political content creator released a video noting that her birthdate on Minnesota Legislative Reference Library records was 1981, making her 18 or 19 at the time of the application — and thus ineligible for citizenship.

Her birthdate was revised in the library two days after the video was released to say Omar was born in 1982. While immigration fraud has a 10-year statute of limitations, if Omar knowingly used an incorrect birthdate on paperwork — which might be at her home — that would reset the clock.

“A federal judge saw something that said, we believe there’s evidence of a crime that will be found in that house, and presumably it would be something that’s not just a crime beyond the statute of limitations,” Fahey said.

And in remarks to Fox News, Homan indicated that the possible infraction was indeed serious.

“We know this investigation was ongoing for a while. There was a warrant executed this morning, so I’ll leave it at that,” Homan said.

“The specifics of the investigation, I think I need to turn that over to Todd Blanche or Markwayne Mullin,” he added, referring to the attorney general and the secretary of Homeland Security.

🚨 BREAKING: After the federal raid on Somali Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home pre-dawn, Border Czar Tom Homan CONFIRMS a warrant has been executed and defers to AG Todd Blanche THAT MEANS THIS IS SERIOUS. “This investigation was ongoing for a while. There was a warrant executed this morning, so I’ll leave it at that. In the specifics of the investigation, I think I need to turn that over to Todd Blanche or Markwayne Mullin.” DOJ already confirmed agents “executed a judicially authorized search warrant” as part of “an ongoing federal investigation” A federal judge had to greenlight all of this. Is Ilhan going to call that judge “bigoted” now? 🤣 LAW AND ORDER IS HERE and 3rd world invaders are CERTAINLY not immune to it. It’s happening just as promised. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 12, 2026

Omar has contended that her birth records were destroyed during unrest in her native Somalia. She has yet to comment on the substance of the allegations, but has said that the search was an “attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement.”

“For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation,” she said in a statement on X. “I will not be silenced.”

I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 12, 2026

Omar has long been at the center of controversies, both related to her immigration status and her left-leaning politics.

The far-left lawmaker was stripped of her credentials on the House Foreign Affairs Committee in 2023 for a string of anti-Israel remarks.

In addition, she’s come under fire for her marriage to a man who her campaign paid millions of dollars in consulting fees. Omar runs in an uncompetitive district where such expenditures wouldn’t be necessary to secure a Democratic victory.

However, she has also faced questions about her second marriage to a man who many have claimed was her brother, for the purposes of securing his U.S. citizenship.

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