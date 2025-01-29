Share
Border czar Tom Homan, left, had a snappy comeback when asked about the Pope's criticism of the Trump administration's mass deportations. (Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images; Franco Origlia / Getty Images)

Tom Homan Takes on the Pope, Exposes Vatican Hypocrisy: 'Stick to the Catholic Church and Fix That!'

 By Ben Zeisloft  January 28, 2025 at 6:04pm
Border czar Tom Homan voiced his disagreement with Pope Francis over border policy after the pontiff claimed that the Trump administration’s agenda of deporting illegal aliens is a “disgrace.”

Francis also said that “poor wretches that don’t have anything” would “foot the bill” of deportations.

Homan, who prefaced his remarks to Newsmax by saying he is a lifelong Catholic, pointed out that the Pope’s comments failed to acknowledge that the Vatican City has substantial security measures to protect itself from unknown entrants.

“They have a wall around the Vatican,” Homan said. “And if you illegally enter the Vatican, the crime is serious — you’ll be charged with a serious crime, be jailed.”

“So he can protect the Vatican where he lives, he can build a wall where he lives, but American people are not allowed that? No,” Homan added, balking at the inconsistency.


The career law enforcement official also warned about the broader consequences of failing to enforce immigration law in the United States.

“Securing the border saves lives. He needs to understand that,” Homan continued. “When less people come, less women get raped by the cartel, less children die in the river, less Americans die from fentanyl overdoses.”

Homan said that Francis “ought to stick to the Catholic church and fix that, [since] that’s a mess.”

Homan correctly noted that the Vatican has strict border security measures.

In fact, only weeks before President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office, the Holy See issued an order considerably increasing the monetary penalties and prison sentences of anyone who illegally enters the Vatican, according to a report from Catholic News Agency.

Anyone who tries to improperly enter the state can now be fined between 10,000 and 25,000 euros, the equivalent of roughly $9,500 to $24,000, and face between one and four years of prison time.

Those convicted of illegal entry also face bans from the Vatican territory for up to 15 years.

Various popes through the centuries have projected their power and safeguarded against invasions by constructing walls, many of which stand to this day.

Francis, who comes from the notoriously liberal Jesuit branch of the Roman church, frequently makes similar claims about caring for the poor and the oppressed, especially with respect to mass immigration into Europe from the very Islamic countries against which his predecessors were defending.

But the response from Homan actually demonstrated more Christian virtue than the critiques of Francis.

Homan rightly pointed out that unless the government enforces the laws on behalf of the innocent, like the women and children trafficked across the border, then evil will run rampant in society.

But liberals like Francis try to subvert the ability of strong and virtuous men to defend the innocent by making emotionally potent but baseless appeals about the oppressed or the needy, all while completely ignoring the massive harm that failing to enforce the law inflicts on such people.

That is the only “disgrace” in this conversation.

Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




