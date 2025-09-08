Tom Homan Tells Chicago to 'Expect Action' This Week

Border czar Tom Homan supported and clarified President Donald Trump’s meme post about the deportation of illegal aliens in Chicago.

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday, Homan said, “We’re at war with the criminal cartels and those who want to murder and rape American citizens. You’re damn right.”

.@RealTomHoman says Trump will take action in Chicago this week: “You can expect action in most sanctuary cities across the country.” pic.twitter.com/Hov9RvsRW9 — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) September 7, 2025

When Tapper asked if Chicago can expect action this week, Homan responded, “Absolutely.”

Homan continued, “You can expect action in most sanctuary cities across the country. President Trump’s prioritized sanctuary cities because sanctuary cities knowingly release illegal alien public safety threats to the streets every day. That’s where the problem is. … So we got to send additional resources to the problem areas, which are sanctuary cities.”

New media post from Donald J. Trump (TS: 06 Sep 11:38 ET)​​​‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​‌‍​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​‌‍ pic.twitter.com/tgGycNHAOg — Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) September 6, 2025

Regarding Chicago, Homan said, “Gov. Pritzker protects criminal illegal aliens, public safety threats every day in that state, along with [Chicago] Mayor [Brandon] Johnson.”

Has Tom Homan done a good job so far? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Tapper stated, “Gov. Pritzker says Illinois has not received any notification about any enforcement action from the White House. Will you be coordinating with them about an operation of this size in Chicago?”

Homan responded, “Gov. Pritzker has been notified from day one.”

“Again, I went there and started an operation right after the inauguration. ICE agents have been flooding the zone in Chicago for a while now. So he’s aware of what’s going on. I mean, he knows we have been there. We’re there last week. We’re there the week before. … This isn’t new to him. He knows we have been there. And he’s failed to work with us. The mayor, Johnson, has failed to work with us,” Homan explained.

Homan shared that to this day, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has failed to work with ICE agents regarding detainers issued for the pick-up of illegal aliens already in custody in the Cook County Jail.

Rather than honoring the detainer and calling the agents, Homan said, “They simply ignore it and release them to the streets. And what happens then, when you release a public safety threat back into the public, it makes the community unsafe. It makes it unsafe for our agents to have to go into a community and try to find somebody, now on his turf who has access to who knows what weapons.”

“Give us a public safety threat in the safety and security of a county jail. It makes it safer for everybody. But they refuse to do that” Homan said.

In an effort to determine the number of National Guard troops that might deploy to Chicago, Tapper brought up the ICE operation in which almost 500 people were arrested at a Hyundai plant in Georgia.

Homan was unable to respond due to the sensitive nature of the information, but he was able to confirm that, “We’re going to do more worksite enforcement operations, because, number one, it’s a crime to enter this country illegally. Number two, it’s a crime to knowingly hire an illegal alien.”

Homan explained that National Guard troops provide protection, infrastructure, transportation, and additional processing capabilities and that every administration has utilized them for border work.

Homan praised the Trump administration for having the most secure border in American history and for calling on the National Guard to bring peace, and he praised Border Patrol agents for doing a great job.

On a larger scale, Homan explained that their operations have shown the whole world that crossing an American border illegally has consequences.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.