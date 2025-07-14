Tom Homan Turns Tables on Anti-ICE Heckler Interrupting His Speech at Student Summit

Border Czar Tom Homan tore into a heckler who interrupted his speech at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, which took place in Tampa, Florida, over the weekend.

Homan was making a point about how the Biden administration actively sought to make Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s job harder by releasing migrants to non-governmental organizations at $500 per night, when there was space for many of them to be held at ICE facilities at a far cheaper price to taxpayers.

“Why did they do that?” he asked the audience. “Because they know if they’re in ICE detention, they’re getting a hearing within 40 days. Ninety percent lose their case, [and] they get sent home. That’s not what they wanted. They’re playing the long game.”

At this point, a heckler stood up and held up an enlarged picture of Homan, which showed him with “MS-13” photoshopped onto his knuckles, The Hill reported.

The Trump administration has pointed to El Salvadoran Kilmar Abrego Garcia hand tattoos as proof that he is affiliated with the violent gang.

The protester yelled out to Homan, “Are you an MS-13 member? It says so on here,” pointing to his poster.

🚨 JUST IN: Tom Homan DEMOLISHES a heckler interrupting his speech at TPUSA HOMAN: “This guy doesn’t have the balls to be an ICE officer!” “The ONLY thing that surprises me is that he doesn’t have purple hair and a nose ring” “I GUARANTEE you this guy sits down to pee” 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/tEQEyGICS3 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 12, 2025

“I’ve got a question for you,” Homan responded. “Why don’t you come up here and hand me that picture? Bring it. Bring it.”

The crowd roared its approval for the Trump official’s retort.

He then began leading them in chants of “USA, USA …”

Homan told the audience that there are “morons” like the heckler all over the country.

“This guy ain’t got the balls to be an ICE officer,” he asserted. “This guy lives in his mother’s basement. The only thing that surprises me is he don’t have purple hair and a nose ring.”

“Get out of here, you loser,” Homan added, as the heckler, who was dressed in a shirt that read, “I identify as Ultra MAGA,” was being led out of the convention room by security.

Tom Homan v. heckler at TPUSA Student Action Summit. pic.twitter.com/aMlZMFhkB3 — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) July 13, 2025

“If you’re such a badass, meet me offstage in 13 minutes and 50 seconds,” Homan said to the protester in a parting verbal shot.

He then turned to the audience and said, “I guarantee you he sits down to pee. Guaranteed,” drawing laughter and cheers.

