Tomi Lahren: ‘Wackadoodle’ Liberals Are Freaking Out Because Russia is a ‘Nothing Burger’

Political commentator Tomi Lahren sounded off on a new liberal conspiracy theory that President Donald Trump isn’t mentally fit to serve in the Oval Office.

“See, that’s what the anti-Trump crowd on both sides of the political spectrum turn to when every other conspiracy theory and attempt to torpedo this presidency fails,” Lahren stated before calling out special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation that “has proven nothing … and is nothing but a sorry and expensive waste of resources designed to discredit a president that Beltway insiders and Hollywood liberals don’t like.”

Lahren argued that perpetuating the notion that Trump is unfit for office is just another example of the left jumping from conspiracy to conspiracy in an attempt to oust the president by any means necessary.

“Trump-Russia is a nothing burger, so lefties and mainstream media hacks have to move on to this new means of sabotage: Declaring the president mentally unfit for office,” she said.

However, the list of accomplishments under Trump’s tenure prompted Lahren to ask liberals why they want to remove him from office.

“Mentally unfit? Crazy?” Lahren said. “If the steady defeat of ISIS, a tax cut for 80 percent of Americans, consistent economic growth, record highs in the stock market and the resurgence of American jobs, energy and hope is all crazy — I don’t want sane! If the last 16 years of bi-partisan failure is what sane looks like, I’ll take crazy with a side of looney, wrapped up in a straight jacket.”

Lahren then unleashed an all-out verbal assault against liberals who have accused Trump of mental instability while simultaneously jockeying for legislation that could call their own sanity into question.

“Importing poverty, crime and illegal immigrants is crazy. Recognizing 64 gender options is crazy. Playing nice with crazy dictators is crazy,” she continued. “Forcing the American people to have health insurance they don’t necessarily want is crazy. Opening our pocketbooks even wider for the government, that’s crazy.

“Our president is more rooted in reality than all these wackadoodle liberals calling for his mental evaluation,” Lahren added.

She concluded her “Final Thoughts” by telling liberals everywhere to “get a grip.”

Sorry, the fact you don’t like him isn’t grounds for impeachment. Get over it. https://t.co/oRTXnZkwDZ — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 9, 2018

Her sentiments echoed those of Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz, a self-proclaimed Democrat, who recently called-out liberals for trying to remove Trump from office by way of the 25th Amendment.

“How dare liberals … try to undo democracy by accusing a president of being mentally ill without any basis?” Dershowitz said in reference to Yale University Psychiatrist Dr. Brandy X. Lee and others who have brought the president’s mental health into question without ever having met him.

“There’s only one thing worse than trying to criminalize political differences and that’s trying to psychiatrize them,” Dershowitz said.

“Everybody knew who Donald Trump was when they elected him,” the Harvard Law professor added.

“I voted against him, people voted for him,” he continued. “But he hasn’t changed in office and this idea of diagnosing him instead of opposing him politically poses an enormous danger to our democracy.”

