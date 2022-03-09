Share
Commentary

Tone-Deaf Biden Announces $2.6 Billion Global 'Gender Equality' Initiative as World Order Collapses

 By Mike Landry  March 9, 2022 at 3:42pm
There’s violence in the world. But don’t worry, the Biden administration has a plan.

There are critical issues of economics, stability and security, but President Joe Biden is on top of them, too.

People are out of work, there’s discrimination and the dignity of individuals is being undercut, but it’s no problem — Biden has solutions.

Despite the war in Ukraine, skyrocketing gas prices, supply chain crackups, censorship, trashing of the middle class and government corruption everywhere, the president has offered a solution of sorts.

On Tuesday, International Women’s Day, he proposed the U.S. spend billions of dollars to promote global gender equality.

Impressed? Well, you should be. Biden sure is.

“I’m proud that my FY 2023 Budget will request $2.6 billion for foreign assistance programs that promote gender equality worldwide, more than doubling the amount requested for gender programs last year,” the president said in a statement.

Does the $2.6 billion address women refugees from Ukraine? Biden didn’t say.

Any money for what we used to call soccer moms for gasoline so they can cart their kids around? “Soccer moms,” of course, is a passé term — they’re now parents concerned about left-wing school boards and are called “domestic terrorists.” But Biden made no mention of them.

Should Congress grant $2.6 billion for international gender equality?

How about some solution to the destruction of women and girls’ sports by men with identity issues? Again, silence.

But Biden’s proposal does use language that shows we should consider efforts toward gender equality to be right up there with current issues of war, economic disruption, threatened food supplies and even possible Japanese nuclear armament.

He called efforts toward gender equality “a strategic imperative that advances the prosperity, stability, and security of our nation and the world.”

“Yet too often, in too many places, women and girls face obstacles that limit their possibilities and undermine their participation in economic, political, and social life,” the president said.

“These barriers have been exposed and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which disproportionately affected women’s labor force participation, elevated the burden on both paid and unpaid caregivers, and increased the incidence of gender-based violence,” he said.

It almost sounds like Biden thinks establishment public health strategies such as lockdowns were a bad idea.

Also, any thoughts, Mr. President, on people who lost their jobs for refusing mRNA shots, many of them in nursing, a profession that is overwhelmingly female?

Contained in Biden’s statement Tuesday was a recounting of the Democrats’ “whole-of-government effort to protect reproductive rights.”

Of course. One of the most profound and glorious human activities, which is strictly the domain of women — giving birth — undercut by abortion and the evil of its advocates through “whole-of-government effort.”

To be sure, Biden’s statement addressed things such as domestic abuse and sexual assault and harassment, which tend to fall primarily on women.

But venerable traditions and legislation, along with some changing customs, have made progress in rectifying them.

Those efforts have been better than Biden’s planned spreading of U.S. taxpayers’ money around the world to promote varied countries toward being feminist whether they like it or not.

Especially when we look to our president to provide leadership against the backdrop of the more serious things we and the rest of the world face.

Mike Landry
Contributor, Commentary
Mike Landry, PhD, is a retired business professor. He has been a journalist, broadcaster and church pastor. He writes from Northwest Arkansas on current events and business history.
