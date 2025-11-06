'Um ...': Mamdani Supporters Struggle to Answer Why They Voted for Him

Several supporters of Democratic New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani could not come up with a single reason why they voted for him.

Voters struggled to answer why they were happy about Mamdani’s victory and could not explain what his policies were while they were questioned by journalist Cam Higby.

Not a single Mamdani voter could explain how the upcoming mayor will be able to pay for his programs, such as free buses and government-run grocery stores.

“Um, I don’t really know. I just do,” one girl said. “Yeah, because I keep seeing all of these like cute TikTok’s of him like partying and clubbing, and honestly, he’s like, one for the people, you know.”

One woman who is not from New York said that while she is a Mamdani supporter, she had “no idea” what her favorite policy is.

“I have no idea, I’m not from New York … I support innovative thinking and democracy,” one girl said when asked why she supports Mamdani.

“I’m an optimist.”







Another supporter said he is excited about Mamdani being mayor because he is an immigrant.

After saying that affordable housing is his biggest issue, he could not answer how Mamdani’s administration will pay for that.

“What does he say he’s gonna do that you hope he does?” Higby asked.

“Affordable housing, I guess? That’s my biggest one right now,” the supporter said.

The woman with him, who is also a supporter, said she had “nothing to add.”

Another person said that while he does not know very much, Mamdani’s support of Palestine is the most important issue and is the reason why he won.

When Higby asked how a mayor has the power to deal with foreign affairs, the person walked away and accused Higby of putting words in his mouth.

“Obviously, the Palestinian issue is the most important. That’s obviously why he won,” the person said.

“I contest that Palestinians are more important than New Yorkers for the New York mayor, but how is a New York mayor going to deal with foreign affairs?” Higby asked.

“You’re putting words in my mouth, thank you very much,” the person answered.

Mamdani has said he plans to raise the minimum wage to $30, implement free buses and government-run grocery stores, raise taxes, and establish an agency that would respond to non-violent 911 calls instead of police.

During a Tuesday segment on “Morning Joe,” Mamdani did not give a coherent answer on how he plans to pay for these socialist programs and suggested that a $30 minimum wage would not hurt small businesses.

Many prominent Democrats hesitated to endorse Mamdani or did not do so at all.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries caved to the pressure at the last minute and endorsed the upcoming mayor just days before the election.

Democratic New York Rep. Tom Suozzi endorsed Independent New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo, who ran as Mamdani’s opponent.

