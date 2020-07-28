Tony Shaffer: The Only Thing Biden Will Make Great Again Is China

President Trump’s recent decision to punish China for spying is yet another example of the bold and assertive leadership that America would never get under Beijing Biden.

Biden adheres to the feckless traditions of past Democratic leaders, such as Barack Obama’s “red line” debacle, that simply embolden enemies to act more aggressively, as well as Bill Clinton’s betrayals that permitted China to modernize its nuclear arsenal and allow it to become the credible military threat it is today.

After learning that the communist regime was actively attempting to steal U.S. intellectual property, the State Department formally condemned the People’s Republic of China for its espionage campaign and ordered Beijing to close its consulate in Houston, which served as the epicenter of the spying effort.

“The Vienna Convention states diplomats must ‘respect the laws and regulations of the receiving state’ and ‘have a duty not to interfere in the internal affairs of that state,’” the State Department said.

“The United States will not tolerate the PRC’s violations of our sovereignty and intimidation of our people, just as we have not tolerated the PRC’s unfair trade practices, theft of American jobs, and other egregious behavior.”

The consul closure is just the latest example of the Trump administration’s ongoing determination to fight back against Chinese espionage and duplicity.

The White House, for instance, is currently considering a ban on TikTok — a Chinese-owned social media platform that is collecting sensitive private information from millions of users worldwide — and has led a global effort to prevent the Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei from accessing sensitive information in rival countries.

Likewise, President Trump and his team have pressured universities to close down the so-called “Confucius Institutes” that receive financial backing from the Chinese Communist Party to spread propaganda throughout American academia.

More importantly, the president is holding Beijing accountable for its deadly mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic and its efforts to conceal the truth about the disease from the world — a pandemic Beijing has attempted to leverage and shamelessly exploit for its own benefit.

“The world is now suffering as a result of the malfeasance of the Chinese government,” the president said in May. “China’s cover-up of the Wuhan virus allowed the disease to spread all over the world, instigating a global pandemic that has cost more than 100,000 American lives and over a million lives worldwide.”

In contrast, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, has been largely silent on China, refusing to acknowledge the existence of threats posed by Beijing.

He even derides those who express concerns about the increasingly hostile behavior of the country with the world’s largest population and second-largest economy.

“China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man,” Biden said last year, scoffing that “they’re not competition for us.”

Biden also echoed Beijing’s propaganda campaign by attacking President Trump’s timely ban on travelers from China in the early days of the pandemic.

“This is no time for Donald Trump’s record of hysteria and xenophobia — hysterical xenophobia — and fearmongering to lead the way instead of science,” he said in January, referring to travel restrictions that have saved countless American lives.

Biden was so wrong that his own party and the mainstream media had to eventually acknowledge that President Trump’s decisive and effective action against China to both initially stop all travel and hold China accountable was correct.

Biden’s love affair with Beijing is nothing new, of course.

As a U.S. senator, Biden voted to grant China preferential trading privileges despite that country’s long history of engaging in illegal and abusive trade practices. During his time in the Obama-Biden administration, the former vice president helped to oversee a foreign policy doctrine that greatly strengthened and emboldened the communist regime.

China is an international bully that Biden has emboldened by appeasement and ignoring its naked aggression and criminal behavior; a Biden administration would only serve to “Make China Great Again.”

President Trump knows exactly how to handle China and resist its aggressive geopolitical expansionism — with tough rhetoric and even tougher action.

Beijing Biden, on the other hand, has only ever sought to appease and enable the communist regime.

