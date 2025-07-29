It Took 9 People at Media Matters to Write a Trump Tariff Hit Piece – It Aged Like Milk

Far-left nonprofit Media Matters assembled a crew of nine “researchers” earlier this year to compile quotes of Fox News guests and hosts defending President Donald Trump’s trade policy. The article has aged like milk, after his recent deals have caused the market to soar.

The story highlighted quotes from back in April that were made by GOP lawmakers, Fox News and Fox Business hosts, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, opinion columnists, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and many more.

They each said something related to Trump’s strategy of using tariff threats and how it was going to work.

Furthermore, several of those quoted said it would usher in a golden age for America by filling up our coffers with cash and ramping up U.S. production. They predicted that countries would fall in line, causing the stock market to correct itself.

Well, their predictions came true.

Not only did Trump score a massive win with the European Union, which was announced Sunday, but Fox Business reported earlier this month that tariff revenues have topped a record $113 billion for the first time during the fiscal year.

“The U.S. received more than $27 billion in customs duties in June, the highest figure so far this year, according to the Treasury Department’s ‘Customs and Certain Excise Taxes’ data,” the story read. “Compared to last June, this year’s figures are up 301 percent.”

This Media Matters piece was published a week after CNN put out a story about how the Dow Jones “plunged” 2,231 points, due to Trump engaging in a “global trade war.”

CNN was panicking that the Dow dropped from around 42,300 to around 38,300 from March 27 to April 4.

Do you support President Trump’s trade strategy? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (22 Votes) No: 4% (1 Votes)

Not only has the Dow rallied, but it’s flirting with a record high of over 45,000 now. As of this writing, it stands at an average of 44,622.58, according to CNBC.

The Media Matters piece has aged horribly. They hoped it would be a collection of voices they could mock. Instead, it makes them look like economic experts.

The mainstream media has capitulated in the face of Trump’s EU deal, running headlines this week expressing shock, disbelief, or admiration for the commander in chief’s win.

These outlets included Axios, the New York Times, the U.K.’s Guardian, CNN, and several others.

Once again, Trump has proven the pundits — and the Democrats — wrong by putting America first. He approached negotiations from a position of strength, which is what voters wanted him to do all along.

In addition to the EU, he’s made trade deals — or set up frameworks — with Japan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, China, and others.

Trump is also still planning to enforce his Aug. 1 deadline for countries that haven’t yet come to the table.

Various nations face hefty tariffs if they don’t sit down with the United States, the Hill reported.

Some of the bigger targets still left on the board include Canada, which reportedly faces a 35 percent tariff hike, Mexico and South Africa which would get hit with 30 percent, South Korea is facing a 25 percent hike, and Brazil would be slammed with a whopping 50 percent.

If they’re wise enough to read the writing on the wall, they’d better pick up a phone and get the best deal they can from the White House while they still have time.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.